MOVILLE, Iowa -- The Woodbury Central girls' golf team shot under 200 to win its own meet on Thursday.

Woodbury Central shot a 199. MVAOCOU and Westwood each shot a 215 and Kingsley-Pierson shot a 216.

Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher was the medalist with a 43. Kingsley-Pierson's Delaney Iseminger and Woodbury Central's Hanna Stratton each shot a 48.

Sidnie Graff and Maddie Schultz also shot a 54 each for Woodbury Central.

Westwood's Emma Shook shot a 49 and Madison Holst shot a 54.

Ali Orzechowski added a 51 for Kingsley-Pierson.

For MVAOCOU, Avery Ehlers and Kenzie Smith each shot a 51.

Ridge View's Megan Carstens shot a 53 and Taylor Knaack shot a 54.

Hinton edges HMS

SANBORN, Iowa — The Hinton boys golf team defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 170-172, on Thursday. 

Samuel Haack of HMS was the dual medalist with a 39 and the runner-up was Hinton's Blake Beller with a 41. 

Hinton's Andrew Hessa (42) and Turner Schmitt (43) were third and fourth in the dual.

Vermillion's Carr wins EP-J Invite

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Vermillion's Alex Carr shot an 85 to earn the medalist honors at the Elk Point-Jefferson Invite on Thursday.

Canton shot a 309 to win the team title. Vermillion was second with a 415 and Elk Point-Jefferson was third with a 418. Dakota Valley shot a 491.

EP-J's Aubrie Frankin finished in eighth place with a 102. Dakota Valley's Kyli Vaske led the team with a 111.

