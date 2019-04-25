KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Woodbury Central girls golf team won a meet on Thursday after shooting a 193, which was 12 strokes better than Westwood.
Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher was the medalist with a 42, winning the event by six strokes.
Woodbury Central's Hanna Stratton and Megan Warren each shot a 49. Both finished in a tie for third place. Sidnie Graff shot a 53 and Maddie Schultz shot a 55.
Newell-Fonda's Becca Mandernach was the runner-up after shooting a 48. Ellie Lago and Megan Carlson each shot a 51 for N-F.
Westwood's Lupita Munoz led Westwood with a 49 to tie for third place. Sami Kirk added a 51, Sam Burkhart carded a 52 and Emma Shook shot a 53.
Kingsley-Pierson's Alex Thompson and Delaney Iseminger each shot a 50, Emilee Beekman shot a 54 and Ali Orzechowski shot a 55.
Ridge View's Kennedy mason and Viv Leonard each shot a 51. River Valley's Megan Carstens shot a 55.
HINTON BOYS WIN TRIANGULAR: Hinton won a triangular on Thursday, shooting a 165, finishing five strokes ahead of Westwood.
Hinton was led by Andrew Hessa and Braden Vonk as they tied for runner-up as both shot a 40. Blake Beller shot a 42 and Turner Schmitt and Carson Prins each shot a 43. Tate Kounkel added a 48.
Westwood's Sam Miller was the medalist with a 39. Carter Copple and Jaxson Lutt each shot a 43. Jacob Leonard shot a 45. Eddie Dandurand shot a 48 and Andrew Johnson shot a 49.
MVAOCOU shot a 185 and were led by Jacob Redenius, who shot a 45. Zach Craig added a 46 and Dillion Houston and Ryan Weber each shot a 47. Jaylee Newbaum shot a 49.