BATTLE CREEK, Iowa — Woodbury High School senior Sally Gallagher earned the medalist honor Monday at the second Western Valley Conference meet of the season with a nine-hole score of 40.
The Wildcats also won in the team category at 198, and MVAOCOU was second at 204.
MVAOCOU freshman Candace Koenigs was second (47) and junior Avery Ehlers was third (48). OABCIG's Lauren Schwade also carded a 48.
The Falcons were third at 211 in the team standings.
Hinton 184, South O'Brien 203
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Hinton High School senior Blake Beller took the dual-medalist spot Monday at Primghar Golf Course in a 184-203 dual win for the Blackhawks over South O'Brien.
Beller took the dual with a nine-hole score of 43, and fellow Blackhawks senior Braden Vonk was runner-up with a 46.
The top two golfers for the Wolverines were Josh Johannsen and Darien Keith, who both carded 48s.
Remsen St. Mary's 219, Akron-Westfield 222
REMSEN, Iowa — Sidney Tritz of Remsen-St. Mary's was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 45. Tori Galles was third with a 49.
The Westerners took the second- and fourth-place spots by Autumn Bundy (46) and senior Brooke Koele (52).
Western Valley meet
MAPLETON, Iowa — Woodbury Central's Alex Clark carded a 38 on Monday at the meet at Willow Vale Golf Club.
Clark did not have a hole where he had more than six strokes.
Westwood earned the team title, however, thanks to runner-up 39s by Sam Miller and Carter Copple.