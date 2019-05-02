SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury Central girls golf team won the five-team East Invite on Thursday after shooting a 401 after 18 holes.
Woodbury Central also had the medalist as Sally Gallagher shot an 88 to claim top individual honor. She won the medalist honor by five strokes.
Woodbury Central won the team title by 13 strokes. Carroll Kuemper was second with a 414 and East was third with a 418. Bishop Heelan shot a 447 and LeMars shot a 451.
Woodbury Central's Hanna Stratton shot a 93 to finish as the runner-up. Maddie Schultz finished in a tie for ninth with a 106. Megan Warren shot a 114.
East was led by Kirstin Sykes, who finished in fourth place with a 98. Whitney Lester finished in seventh place with a 102 and Amanda Debates was tied for ninth with a 106. Kennedy McCoy with a 112.
Brooke Wilmesherr led Heelan with a 100 and she finished in fifth place. Anna Fenton shot a 113.
Emily Koonce led LeMars with a 104 to finish in eighth place.
HINTON BOYS SHOOT A 162: The Hinton boys shot a 162 on Thursday in a triangular. Trinity Christian and West Sioux didn't have team scores.
Hinton's Carson Prins was the medalist after shooting a 38 and Blake Beller shot a 39.
HINTON GIRLS 200, WEST SIOUX 201: The Hinton girl edged West Sioux 200 to 201 on Thursday. It was the second lowest team score of the season for Hinton.
Hinton's Hannah Vondrak carded a 45 to earn medalist honors. Rylee Johnson and Claire Kipp each shot a 50 and Hailey Rice shot a 55.
West Sioux was led by Emily Hulshof, who shot a 46. Sydney Reinking shot a 47. Taylor Gerritson shot a 53 and Gracie Rens shot a 55.