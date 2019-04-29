HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- The Woodbury Central girls continued its sweep through Western Valley Conference play as the Wildcats won the meet again, this time with a 191. And once again, Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher was the medalist at the WVC meet with a 44.
Woodbury Central took the top three spots as Hanna Stratton was the runner-up with a 46 and Sidnie Graff followed with a 47. All three earned All-Conference honors and Gallagher was the top golfer in the WVC this season.
Also for Woodbury Central, Maddie Schultz shot a 54.
OABCIG finished in second place with a 204. Ellie Dierson finished in fifth place with a 50. Carly Murphy also shot a 50 and Megan Brummer carded a 51. Lauren Schwade made the All-Conference team and shot a 53 on Monday.
Westwood's Makenna Harding finished in fourth place with a 48. Emma Shook shot a 52 and Sami Kirk added a 54.
MVAOCOU's MaKenzie Smith shot a 52 and Every Ehlers, who earned All-Conference honors, shot a 54. Sydney Funderman and Teja TenEyck each shot a 55.
Shayley Haggin led Kingsley-Pierson with a 53 and Delaney Iseminger, an All-Conference pick, carded a 55.
Ridge View's Viv Leonard, who made the All-Conference team, shot a 50 and Rayann Volkert added a 54. Kennedy Mason also made the All-Conference team.
River Valley's Megan Carstens shot a 51 and Taylor Knaack 54.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON BOYS WIN WVC MEET: The Kingsley-Pierson boys shot a 169 to win Monday's Western Valley Conference meet.
Kaden Schroeder led the way by shooting a 38 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Cale Schweitzberger tied for the runner-up spot after shooting a 40. Matthew Riordan shot a 45 and Kyler Krieg, Nathan Keck and Riley Iseminger all carded a 46.
Westwood finished in second place with a 179 and Sam Miller tied for runner-up with a 40. Carter Copple and Andrew Johnson each shot a 45 and Eddie Dandurand and Jaxon Lutt each shot a 49.
Woodbury Central finished in third with a 181. Alex Clark shot a 42 and Seth Even carded a 45. Caleb Lubbers and Kaleb Bleil each shot a 47 and Seth Stamm and Dallas Kluender each shot a 48.
OABCIG finished in fourth with a 183 and Landon Ray shot a 42. Austin Wardrip shot a 44 and Reed Godbersen added a 47. Jace Krayenhagen carded a 50.
MVAOCOU shot a 189 and Ryan Weber shot a 45. Jacob Redenius followed with a 46 and Zach Craig and Ben Kovarna each shot a 49.
Ridge View's Aiden Martin shot a 47 and Lawton-Bronson's Blake Morgan shot a 43. West Monona's Owen Collison shot a 49.
HINTON BOYS 172, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 233: The Hinton boys had a dominating performance at Deer Run with a 172 to 233 win over Gehlen Catholic.
Carson Prins earned the medalist honors on his birthday after shooting a 39. Blake Beller followed with a 40 and Andrew Hessa shot a 43. Braden Vonk added a 50.
Dylan Barthole led Gehlen Catholic with a 53.
HINTON GIRLS 210, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 232: In the last home meet of the season at Deer Run, the Hinton girls golf team defeated Gehlen Catholic 210 to 232. Hinton took three of the top four spots.
Clair Kipp was the medalist, her third time earning the honor this season, with a 49. Hannah Vondrak followed with a 52 for Hinton and Hailey Rice shot a 53.
Harley Forman led Gehlen Catholic with a 54.