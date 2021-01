DES MOINES — The Sioux City Metros allowed four goals in the third period on Friday, and lost to the Des Moines Oak Leafs 6-1 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Kolton Kane scored the Metros' lone goal, and that came in the third period. It came at the 14-minute, 14-second mark of the final stanza, and his goal came unassisted.

Landon Kooker scored a hat trick. He scored two of the four Oak Leafs' goals in the third period.

Lochlin Jackson had 15 saves for the Metros.

