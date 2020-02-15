PREP HOCKEY: Kansas City scores two in second period to beat Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — The Kansas City Jets scored two goals in the second period Saturday at IBP Ice Center, and that was the difference in a 4-2 loss for the Sioux City Metros.
Sioux City held a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Taylor Frerichs scored a goal 13 minutes, 39 seconds into the opening period. Cale Bricker and Easton Ransford had assists on the goal.
Mason Johnston scored an unassisted goal 45 seconds into the second period, then Johnston recorded an assist on Blake Hawkin's goal, which came with 4:52 left in the second period.
Colby Nieman scored a goal in the third period, and he was assisted by Ethan Burge and Frerichs.
Metros goalkeeper Collin Patrick had 19 saves in the loss.