PREP HOCKEY: Kansas City scores two in second period to beat Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — The Kansas City Jets scored two goals in the second period Saturday at IBP Ice Center, and that was the difference in a 4-2 loss for the Sioux City Metros.

Sioux City held a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Taylor Frerichs scored a goal 13 minutes, 39 seconds into the opening period. Cale Bricker and Easton Ransford had assists on the goal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mason Johnston scored an unassisted goal 45 seconds into the second period, then Johnston recorded an assist on Blake Hawkin's goal, which came with 4:52 left in the second period.

Colby Nieman scored a goal in the third period, and he was assisted by Ethan Burge and Frerichs.

Metros goalkeeper Collin Patrick had 19 saves in the loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0