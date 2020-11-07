PREP HOCKEY: Sioux City Metros beat Omaha 2-1

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros hockey team defeated Omaha 2-1 on Saturday at IBP Ice Center.

Sioux City scored both of its goals in the third period, and both goals involved the same three players.

Ethan Burge scored both goals in the third period. His first goal came 11 minutes, 51 seconds into the frame, then Burge added the insurance goal at the 16:10 mark.

Kolton Kane and Tyler Ownby both had assists on Burge's goals.

Omaha's goal came in the second period, as Timmy Johnson scored at the 14-minute mark. Gavin Moffitt and Ben Barnes had assists on the scoring play.

Sioux City goalkeeper Keegan Devries had 27 saves in the win.

Omaha had 28 shots on goal while the Metros had 27.

