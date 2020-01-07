Prep hockey: Sioux City shuts out Okoboji 8-0
View Comments
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Sioux City shuts out Okoboji 8-0

{{featured_button_text}}

OKOBOJI, Iowa — The Sioux City Metros scored four goals in the first period and did so again in the second period en route to an 8-0 win over Okoboji on Tuesday night. 

Smith Archer scored four points for the Metros, as he had one goal and three assists. 

Dayson Tucker was the only Metros player who scored a pair of goals. Tucker scored both his goals in the second period. His first goal came 26 seconds into the period, then scored again in the 13th minute of the period. 

Kai Barner, Easton Ranford and Chase Mann scored three points for the Metros. 

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News