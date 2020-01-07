Prep hockey: Sioux City shuts out Okoboji 8-0

OKOBOJI, Iowa — The Sioux City Metros scored four goals in the first period and did so again in the second period en route to an 8-0 win over Okoboji on Tuesday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith Archer scored four points for the Metros, as he had one goal and three assists.

Dayson Tucker was the only Metros player who scored a pair of goals. Tucker scored both his goals in the second period. His first goal came 26 seconds into the period, then scored again in the 13th minute of the period.

Kai Barner, Easton Ranford and Chase Mann scored three points for the Metros.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0