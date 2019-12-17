PREP METRO BASKETBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys lose first game of season to C.B. Lincoln in OT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — No. 10 ranked Class 4A Council Bluffs Lincoln won a defensive slugfest over the Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48-43 in overtime in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

Josh Dix had 11 points to lead a balanced CBAL scoring attack. The Lynx outscored the Warriors 7-2 in the extra session after the teams were deadlocked at 41-41 through regulation.

Daniel Wright had a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds to pace SB-L, which led 21-20 at the half but falted by making just two of seven free throws in the second half after missing both of their tries before the break.

The win was the sixth in as many games for Abraham Lincoln, which closes out its pre-Holiday scheduled hosting West Friday.

The setback was the first for SB-L (3-1). The Warriors No. 5 Class 4A East Friday.

EAST 92, NORTH 61: Jaleque Dunson led the Black Raiders with 24 points in the win.

Danny Callahan scored 22 points for the Black Raiders and Sayvion Armstrong contributed with 18 points.

Nate Reed, the state's No. 3 scorer entering Tuesday, led the Stars with 20 points. Dante Hansen and Gavin Hauge both scored 11 for North.

SKUTT 72, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 30: Jake Aitken scored 19 points but it wasn't enough to prevent Omaha Skutt from recording a 72-30 boys basketball win in a game played Tuesday evening in South Sioux City.

