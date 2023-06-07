The Class 3A eighth-ranked Bishop Heelan High School baseball team's Jaron Bleeker provided a walk-off hit in Game 2 of the Crusaders' home sweep of Le Mars at Briar Cliff University on Tuesday in Missouri River Athletic Conference play.

Heelan took the opening game at Briar Cliff University by an 8-2 final and won the nightcap, 7-6.

Brady Baker, Bleeker and Hunter Wauhob had two hits each to account for the majority of the nine hits Heelan (14-4, 12-2 MRAC) had as a team. Connor Sitzmann and Hunter Wauhob got the pitching wins. Wauhob tossed a seven-inning complete game with six strikeouts and allowed two runs.

Le Mars (9-7, 8-6) had nine hits in the opener and seven hits in Game 2 against Wauhob.

SC East 15-13, CB Jefferson 3-0: Sioux City East pulled in two Missouri River Athletic Conference wins at Council Bluffs Jefferson.

East (11-7, 8-6 MRAC) had double-digit hits in each contest. Lincoln Colling, Jax Theeler and Brecken Schossow all had three hits in Game 1 while Kason Clayborne and Kelynn Jacobsen each had multiple hits in Game 2.

Jacob Denker and Colling got the East wins on the mound. Denker, Clayborne and Tony Bartels combined to only all Jefferson (3-14, 1-13) one hit while Colling and Quinton Ashraft combined to allow seven hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-8, SC North 2-6: Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up a pair of Missouri River Athletic Conference wins in a doubleheader at Sergeatnt Bluff Baseball and Softball Complex.

SB-L (9-4, 8-4 MRAC) had as many or fewer hits as it did runs in each of the two wins. Tylar Lutgen had two of the Warriors' five hits in Game 1 as Brody Blake got the pitching win in allowing one earned run over nearly five innings of work with four strikeouts.

Scott Kroll got the Game 2 win for SB-L. North (14-5, 10-4) went for three runs over four innings against Lutgen, the starter, but the Warriors hung on behind a strong outing by Kroll, Tanner Kleene and Hunter Echter in relief.

CB Lincoln 5-7, SC West 2-2: Sioux City West dropped both games in its Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader against Council Bluffs Lincoln at West High School.

Lincoln (6-10, 5-7 MRAC) broke a 1-1 tie in Game 2 with a run in the fourth and then added three in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

West (3-14, 2-12) fell behind in Game 1 after Lincoln scored two in the first and one more in the second. The Lynx added two in the top of the sixth while all West could muster was a run in each of the last two frames.

Softball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-11, SC North 2-1: Class 4A No. 15 bishoSergeant Bluff-Luton kept its place atop the Missouri River Athletic Conference win a two-game sweep of Sioux City North in Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

SB-L (13-2, 9-1 MRAC) saw Kamea Van Kalsbeek and Regan Herbst get the pitching wins. Bailey Moreau, Ella Skinner and Cori Griebel all had multiple hits in Game 2. Elise Evans-Murphy and Skinner each went for two hits in the opener.

Van Kalsbeek and Emma Crooks combined for SB-L to allow just one hit to North (10-4, 6-4), and the Stars managed five hits between the two games.

Bishop Heelan 8-7, Le Mars 3-6: Heelan is on its first winning streak of the season after the Missouri River Athletic Conference sweep of Le Mars on Scheels Field at Riverside Park.

Heelan (3-9, 2-6 MRAC) has won 12 of the last 13 historically in the seriers dating back to 2019.

The loss marks three straight for Le Mars (9-3, 7-3) after the Bulldogs won four in a row.

SC East 21-7, CB Jefferson 6-8: Class 5A No. 15 Sioux City East grabbed a lopsided win in Game 1 of the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs, but the home Yellow Jackets rebounded with a Game 2 win for the split.

East (9-3, 7-3 MRAC) went for 20 hits in its wins versus 13 in the eight-inning loss. Olivia Mentzer went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the win and Alexys Jones, Addyson Junge and Leah Conlon had three each. Teagan Treglia got the pitching win for East in Game 1. She threw into the fifth.

Jefferson (5-11, 3-7) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after inning of play in Game 2 only to see the Black Raiders tie it at six in the top of sixth.

East scored once in the top of the eighth, but Jefferson plated a pair to score the Game 2 win.

CB Lincoln 7-16, SC West 4-9: Council Bluffs Lincoln picked up two Missouri River Athletic Conference wins in Sioux City against West.

With the two-game sweep, Lincoln improves to 4-12 overall and 4-6 in the MRAC. The pair of defeats drops West to 4-12 overall and 4-6 in conference play.