The Class 2A third-ranked Bishop Heelan High School boys' soccer team scored twice in each half to take a Missouri River Athletic Conference road win over Le Mars on Monday.

Heelan won by a 4-1 final to improve to 10-2 overall and 5-0 in MRAC action.

Le Mars (6-8, 3-4 MRAC) got a goal from Ben Martin, but couldn't keep pace with the Crusaders.

Weather cancels SC North at SC East: After weather delayed the start of the Missouri River Athletic Conference game at Leeds Elementary School between Class 4A No. 16 Sioux City North and Sioux City West, the game ended up getting postponed altogether.

A makeup date hasn't been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

North is 9-4 overall and 6-0 in MRAC play while West is 5-6 overall and 3-2 in league play.

Girls soccer

Bishop Heelan 10, Le Mars 0: The Class 1A seventh-ranked Crusaders dominated their Missouri River Athletic Conference home match against the Bulldogs.

Heelan (10-3, 6-0 MRAC) scored six goals in the first half and four in the second to invoke the 10-goal mercy rule.

Despite allowing the 10 goals, goaltender Lexi Hurd still made 29 saves for Le Mars (5-9, 1-5).