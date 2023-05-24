Bishop Heelan dominated Sioux City West in a baseball doubleheader at Briar Cliff University on Tuesday, winning the first game 12-2 and the second 10-0 in Missouri River Athletic Conference play.

Raiden Ericson pitched five innings of Game 1 with six strikeouts for the win, and Connor Sitzmann was the winning pitcher in Game 2 for Heelan (4-1) by going six innings with nine punch outs.

The Crusaders' Sean Schaefer was 3-for-4 in Game 1 and Jaron Bleeker went for four RBIs in the win.

Heelan's Eli Otten and Hunter Wauhob had multiple hits in Game 2.

West (2-4) was held to seven hits between the two games.

Sioux City East 3-5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-4: Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton split a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader in Sergeant Bluff.

Hunter Echter was the Game 1 winner for SB-L (5-2) in Game 1 and Jacob Denker was the Game 2 winner for East (2-5).

Jax Theeler and Kason Clayborne each had three hits for the Black Raiders in their victory. SB-L was led to victory by Brayden Kerr and Will Larimer, who each had two hits in the the Warriors' victory.

Le Mars 8-0 Sioux City North 6-10: Carter Baumgartner and Teagen Kasel had three hits in a Le Mars win, but North bounced back with a 10-0 win in Game 2 as the sides split a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Kole Carpenter was the winning pitcher for Le Mars (4-2) while Steven Kling got the win for North (7-2), holding Le Mars to just two hits.

Klling also went for three RBIs at the plate and North's Cael Miller had three hits in the nightcap.

SOFTBALL

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0, Sioux City East 3-3: The sides got the season started with a split of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader in Sergeant Bluff.

Teagan Treglia got the win in the circle for East while Regan Herbst was the Game 2 winner for SB-L.

Bailey Moreau had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors in the victory. In the East win, Gracie Bruening and Kailynne Spates had RBIs.

Le Mars 12-4 Sioux City North 4-2: Each side got a win during a season-opening Missouri River Athletic Confernce doubleheader at North High School.

Brenna Leraas pitched a complete game for the win in the Le Mars' victory as Libby Leraas, Charli Grosenheider and Lizzie Koonce all went for two RBIs.

Madison Green pitched for North in the Stars' win, and Lauren Woods led the way at the plate with three RBIs.