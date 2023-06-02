With a pair of 3-2 wins, the Sioux City North Stars pulled out a sweep of Sioux City East in a Missouri Athletic Conference doubleheader at North High School on Thursday.

North (14-3, 10-2 MRAC) has now beaten East the last three times the sides have played one another.

Prior to that, East (7-7, 6-6) had won 14 of the 16 meetings between the in-city rivals.

Bishop Heelan 12-14, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0-2: Heelan kept pace with Sioux City North atop the Missouri River Athletic Conference at Briar Cliff University in a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Heelan took Game 1 by a 12-0 final and won Game 2, 14-2. Both Heelan and SC North stand at 10-2 in conference play.

Brady Baker was 5-for-5 over the two-game set with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk drawn. Jaron Bleeker ended the pair of games 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Heelan (10-3, 10-2 MRAC) connected for eight hits in Game 1 as a team and went for another 15 in the second game.

Andrew Uhl and Hunter Wauhob were the winning pitcher as they combined to handle all 11 innings.

Jefferson (2-12, 1-11) managed just two hits in each game and only walked once across both contests.

Le Mars 3-4, West 2-2: The Bulldogs pulled out a road sweep of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Sioux City West High School.

Le Mars (9-4, 8-4 MRAC) got two RBIs from Evan Jalas in the opening game win, and Kole Carpenter drove in a pair in Game 2. Jalas and Ayden Hoag finished the nightcap with one RBI each.

Hoag went 6 ⅓ innings on the mound and allowed just one hit in earning the Game 2 win. Game 1's winner was Brayden Dreckman, who pitched into the sixth and went 3-for-4 at the plate.

West (2-11, 2-10) managed five hits against Dreckman and turned those into two runs. In Game 1, the Wolverines had just one hit.

SB-L rained out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's scheduled Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Council Bluffs Lincoln was postponed due to rain.

That make-up date is Saturday, June 3, starting at 2 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, with Game 2 to follow.

Softball

Sioux City North 8-3, Sioux City East 5-14: The Class 5A 15th-ranked Sioux City East High School softball team made a Game 2 comeback to earn a split of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at North High School on Thursday night.

East (8-2, 6-2 MRAC) got an early lead in the first game, scoring three runs in the first inning, but couldn't catch back up when North (10-2, 6-2) turned the tide. Lauren Woods went 2-for-2 at the plate with a homerun and 5 RBIs.

Madison Green took the pitching win for North.

East was able to turn their luck around in Game 2, ending in 6 innings by holding North to only 3 runs. Gracie Bruening went 3-for-4 at the plate with a single, double and homerun. From the circle, Teagan Treglia allowed 5 hits and struck out 3 batters.

Le Mars 11-19 at Sioux City West 1-7: Le Mars reached double digits in both games of Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep over West at Sioux City West High School.

Le Mars (9-3, 7-1 MRAC) was able to establish an early lead in Game 1. In Game 2, however, things looked neck-and-neck till the third inning when Le Mars left West in the dust to secure the win. Calla Langel went a combined 5-for-6 at the plate with a double.

Lizzie Koonce and Kylie Hoffman got the pitching wins for Le Mars.

East had a combined 17 hits between both games. Emily Ehlers led the Wolverines (2-6, 0-6) in hits with five total.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-16, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0-0: The Class 4A 15th-ranked Warriors came up with a pair of lopsided, shutout wins on the road in a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Council Bluffs' CB Wickersham Athletic Complex.

Regan Herbst and Kamea Van Kalsbeek got the pitching wins. Herbst combined with Emma Crooks to throw a five-inning no-hitter in Game 1, with Herbst issuing a walk for the only Lincoln base runner.

Crooks only allowed one hit over six innings in Game 2.

SB-L (8-2, 6-2 MRAC) hit for seven combined doubles between the two games.

Chloe Buss went 6-for-8 with a walk at the plate in total with five RBIs for the Warriors, and Elise Evans-Murphy went 4-for-6 with two walks and five RBIs.

Lincoln (2-8, 2-6) got its one hit over the two-game set from Hanna Ferguson.

Council Bluffs Jefferson 11-6 vs Heelan 2-5: Jefferson came up with a decisive two-game sweep over Heelan at Scheels Park in Sioux City.

Heelan (1-7, 0-6 MRAC) nearly closed the gap in Game 2 to complete a comeback, but fell a run short.

Jefferson (4-8, 2-6) was dominant in the opening game. Prior to the two-game sweep, the Yellow Jackets hadn't beaten the Crusaders in their last 27 tries dating back to 2009.