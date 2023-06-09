LE MARS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team won its fifth straight game in sweeping Le Mars in a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader in Le Mars.

The Warriors stayed atop the MRAC with wins of 4-1 and 5-3 over the home Bulldogs on Thursday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-4, 10-4 MRAC) only used three pitchers over the two games. Brayden Kerr got the Game 1 win after throwing a complete game in which he gave up three runs on six hits but struck out six over seven innings.

Tanner Kleene was the Game 2 winner and came an out short of a complete game. He struck out five and gave up four hits before Hunter Echter recorded the final out to give SB-L the win.

Tylar Lutgen ended the two-game set 6-for-8 at the plate in total. he also scored four runs and had an RBI in Game 2. Drake Van Meter had three RBIs between both games.

Le Mars (9-9, 8-8) is now on a five-game losing streak. The Bulldogs started the season 4-4 and rattled off five straight wins but are now back at .500 both overall and in conference play.

Sioux City East 5-0, Bishop Heelan 4-7: The Black Raiders stole the first of two games at home at SC East High School, but the Class 3A eighth-ranked Crusaders blanked East in Game 2 to earn the split in Missouri River Athletic Conference play.

SC East (12-8, 9-7 MRAC) fell behind in opener 4-0 after the second inning, but scored two in the bottom of the third and three in the fourth to take the lead and go on to win. Jacob Denker got the win in going 6 ⅔ innings on the mound for the Black Raiders. He allowed six hits and walked three, but gave up just one run and struck out five.

Jax Theeler led the way at the plate. Theeler went 2-for-3 with double and two RBIs. Lincoln Colling and Kason Claybourne each drove in one run as well. The Crusaders' Raiden Ericson took the Game 1 loss.

Bishop Heelan (15-5, 13-3) against pounced early in Game 2 with two runs in the top of the first and four in the second. Connor Sitzmann threw a seven-inning complete game shutout with five strikeouts while allowing six hits and two walks.

Brady Baker and Kaleb LaFavor finished Game 2 with two RBIs each while Shane Sanderson, Sean Schaefer and Raiden Ericson each had one RBI. Baker finished the game 2-for-4 with a double.

Sioux City North 9-4, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2-7: SC North scored in four of the seven innings in Game 1 for a Missouri River Athletic Conference win, but the Stars' bats went quiet in the nightcap as the Lynx eanred the split at North High School.

SC North (15-6, 11-5 MRAC) saw Steven Kling and Ayden Schrunk drive in two apiece in the Stars' win. Parker Petersen, Eli Cedillo and Dylan Baier each ended Game 1 with an RBI, too, while Lochlin Jackson got the win on the mound in a complete-game effort with six strikeouts with eight hits, four walks and one run against him.

CB Lincoln (7-11, 6-8) bounced back in Game 2 with Zach Lincoln getting the win with a four-inning performance. Braydon Lincoln and Bennett Olsen combined for five of the Lynx's seven RBIs. Zach Lincoln and Own Wilcoxen had the other two.

Council Bluffs Jefferson 5-9, Sioux City West 3-8: SC West snagged leads in both games of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Council Bluffs Jefferson High School, but couldn't hang on to either lead to pull in a road win.

SC West (3-17, 2-14) held a 3-1 advantage after four innings in the opening game and a 4-0 lead after midway through the second inning of Game 2, but neither held.

Jefferson (5-14, 3-13 MRAC) completed the Game 2 comeback with six runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win and had four runs cross the plate in the fifth inning of Game 1 to pave the way toward victory.

Softball

SC East 10-7, Bishop Heelan 3-6: Alexys Jones and Olivia Mentzer both homered as Sioux City East stymied Bishop Heelan to take two games over the Crusaders at East High School on Thursday.

Lexi Plathe and Teagan Treglia got the pitching wins for SC East (11-3, 9-3 MRAC). Both threw complete games and struck out a eight hitters combined.

Both Jones and Mentzer tallied five RBIs across the two games. Addyson Junge drove in another three over the two-game set.

Bishop Heelan (3-11, 2-8) scored two in the top of the first of Game 1 to take an early lead, but East tied it in the second and took the lead in the third.

The Black Raiders took a 4-0 lead after one inning of play in Game 2 and Heelan tried to mount a comeback, but it was stopped just short as the Crusaders tied it at six in the top of the sixth, but East scored what amounted to the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-6, Le Mars 9-9: While Le Mars' nine runs weren't enough in Game 1 of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Le Mars High School, nine runs in Game 2 did earn the Bulldogs a victory.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-3, 10-2 MRAC) fell behind 4-0 after one inning in Game 1, but answered with three in the second and one in the third to tie it. Then, the Warriors scored at least once in each of the final five innings to close out the win.

Brooklyn Ocker was the winning pitcher for SB-L. At the plate, Ocker, Bailey Moreau, Lily Delperdang and Riley Fitzgerald all finished Game 1 with two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Addison Wheeler went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

In Game 2, Le Mars (10-7, 8-4) scored three in the fifth and three in sixth to go up 9-1 before SB-L scored five in the seventh to close the gap, but not entirely as Le Mars earned the split.

Sioux City North 4-13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1-1: While Game 1 was a bit a battle for SC North in a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at North High School against CB Lincoln, the Stars sailed to a lopsided victory in the nightcap.

SC North (12-4, 8-4 MRAC) scored all four of its Game 1 runs within the first three innings, but it proved to be enough as CB Lincoln (4-14, 4-8) could only push one run across in the third.

Madison Green went seven innings in Game 1 for North in the circle and got the win. Joslyn Vogt tossed all four innings of Game 2 and struck out 10 for the victory.

Sophie Verzani and Natalie Rasmussen accounted for six of the eight RBIs for the Stars in Game 2. Meara Lytton and Ataviah Van Buren had the other two.

Rusmussen and Verzani drove in one each in Game 1.

Council Bluffs Jefferson 11-7, Sioux City West 1-0: SC West dropped both ends of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.

SC West (2-12, 0-10) got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first in Game 1, but CB Jefferson (7-11, 5-7 MRAC) answered with three in the bottom, then added four in the fourth and four in the sixth.

In Game 2, Jeferson scored in three of the first four innings and punched two runs across in the sixth.

Baseball

Iowa Coaches Association rankings (as of June 5)

Rank. School (Record)

CLASS 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (10-0)

2. CR Prairie (14-0)

3. Johnston (11-2)

4. CR Kennedy (14-3)

5. SE Polk (13-4)

6. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-2)

7. Pleasant Valley (11-5)

8. Dowling Catholic (9-5)

9. Iowa City High (10-7)

10. Urbandale (8-5)

Others receiving votes: Ankeny (7-6); Bettendorf (8-2); Indianola (9-6); Linn-Mar (9-6); Sioux City North (14-3)

CLASS 3A

1. Western Dubuque (12-4)

2. Lewis Central (9-1)

3. Knoxville (12-0)

4. CR Xavier (8-4)

5. North Polk (8-2)

6. Marion (8-2)

7. Ballard (8-2)

8. Bishop Heelan (12-4)

9. Boone (8-2)

10. West Delaware (8-3)

Other receiving votes: ADM (10-4); Assumption Catholic (5-6); Benton Comm. (11-3); Bondurant-Farrar (11-4); Wahlert Catholic (11-7)

CLASS 2A

1. Mid-Prairie (9-2)

2. Van Meter (8-4)

3. Kuemper Catholic (6-2)

4. Estherville-Lincoln Center (7-4)

5. Beckman Catholic (8-6)

6. Underwood (8-2)

7. Cascade (8-2)

8. Williamsburg (8-6)

9. West Marshall (10-2)

10. New Hampton (9-3)

Others receiving votes: Anamosa (9-2); Dike-New Hartford (5-3); Pella Christian (9-2); Pleasantville (9-2); West Lyon (6-0)

CLASS 1A

1. Newman Catholic (13-1)

2. Kinglsey-Pierson (9-0)

3. Remsen St. Mary's (10-2)

4. Lisbon (7-0)

5. Lynnville-Sully (8-0)

6. North Linn (9-1)

7. Notre Dame Catholic (9-1)

8. South Winneshiek (8-0)

9. West Harrison (8-1)

10. Gehlen Catholic (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield (10-4); Coon Rapids (9-1); Don Bosco (9-3); Newell-Fonda (7-3); Woodbury Central (7-2)

Missouri River Athletic Conference standings

School;;Conf./Overall

Bishop Heelan;;13-3/15-5

SC North;;11-5/15-6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton;;10-4/13-4

SC East;;9-7/12-8

Le Mars;;8-8/9-9

CB Lincoln;;6-8/7-11

CB Jefferson;;3-13/5-14

SC West;;2-14/3-17

Softball

Iowa Coaches Association rankings (as of June 8)

Rank. School (Record), Last Week

CLASS 5A

1. Ankeny Centennial (10-1) 7

2. WDM Valley (8-3), 1

3. Waukee Northwest (11-2), 2

4. Ankeny (9-4), 6

5. Linn-Mar (10-3), 4

6. SE Polk (10-6), 3

7. Muscatine (10-1), 8

8. Pleasant Valley (7-3), 5

9. Johnston (7-6), 9

10. Bettendorf (6-4), 10

11. CR Kennedy (10-3), 13

12. DM Lincoln (11-4), 11

13. Ottumwa (7-5), NR

14. DBQ Hempstead (10-5), NR

15. DBQ Senior (9-3), NR

Dropped out: Urbandale (3-9), 12; Ames (9-5), 14; SC East (9-3), 15

CLASS 4A

1. Indianola (12-2), 5

2. Norwalk (7-2), 3

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-3), 1

4. Fort Dodge (9-3), 2

5. Carlisle (10-1), 6

6. North Scott (8-4), 7

7. North Polk (10-2), 8

8. Winterset (10-4), 13

9. Burlington (8-1), 9

10. Western Dubuque (11-2), 10

11. CR Xavier (8-5), 4

12. Clear Creek-Amana (9-3), 11

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-2), 15

14. Storm Lake (11-0), NR

15. Knoxville (7-2), NR

Dropped out: Creston (4-5), 12; ADM (5-6), 14

CLASS 3A

1. Williamsburg (13-0), 1

2. Assumption Catholic (11-2), 2

3. Davis County (11-0), 5

4. Wahlert Catholic (11-2), 4

5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (15-0), 6

6. Mount Vernon (10-2), 7

7. Saydel (7-1), 3

8. Solon (10-3), 8

9. West Lyon (11-0), 12

10. Center Point-Urbana (9-3), 10

11. Albia (8-3), 9

12. Sumner-Fredericksburg (12-2), 11

13. Sioux Center (9-3), 13

14. Chariton (9-1), 14

15. Grinnell (9-3), NR

Dropped out: Benton Comm. (7-9), 15

CLASS 2A

1. Regina Catholic (8-3), 1

2. Central Springs (11-1), 2

3. Lisbon (8-2), 3

4. Van Meter (12-3), 5

5. Wilton (12-4), 4

6. West Monona (12-3), 10

7. North Union (10-3), 6

8. Cascade (8-6), 8

9. Northeast (6-6), 9

10. Interstate 35 (7-7), 14

11. Missouri Valley (15-1), NR

12. Alburnett (11-3), 12

13. South Hardin (12-4), 7

14. Osage (11-3), 11

15. Columbus Catholic (13-3), NR

Dropped out: Louisa-Muscatine (7-3), 13; Ridge View (4-5), 15

CLASS 1A

1. North Linn (13-1), 4

2. Martensdale-St. Mary's (9-1), 8

3. SE Warren (12-3), 1

4. Newell-Fonda (11-3), 2

5. Sigourney (9-1), 5

6. St. Edmond Catholic (11-2), 10

7. Wayne (9-3), 7

8. Remsen St. Mary's (9-1), 3

9. Newman Catholic (12-2), 9

10. Clarksville (12-0), 12

11. Collins-Maxwell (9-2), 6

12. Logan-Magnolia (7-2), 11

13. Earlham (11-4), NR

14. Exira-EHK (9-1), 13

15. Twin Cedars (6-2), 15

Dropped out: Woodbine (9-3), 14

Missouri River Athletic Conference standings

School;;Conf./Overall

Sergeant Bluff-Luton;;10-2/14-3

SC East;;9-3/11-3

SC North;;8-4/12-4

Le Mars;;8-4/10-7

CB Jefferson;;5-7/7-11

CB Lincoln;;4-8/4-14

Bishop Heelan;;2-8/3-11

SC West;;0-10/2-12