The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls' golf team not only was the top team t the Sioux City East Invitational on Wednesday, but the Warriors produced the top two indivuduals as well.

Sophomore Madison Hilts was medalist after her round of 89 at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City. She beat classmate Cora Eckhoff by a single stroke over 18 holes. It was a season-best score for Hilts.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton won at the team level with a score of 384 to finish atop the seven-team field.

Atltantic was runner-up at 395, and host Sioux City East was third (400).

Heelan (421) and Le Mars (449) took fourth and fifth, and MVAOCOU was sixth at 450.

Juniors Morgan Pack 102 and Ashlyn Prosser (103) also had their rounds score towards the team total for SB-L.

In finishing second, Atlantic had four golfers shoot 100 or under.

Boys tennis

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, Bishop Heelan 2: The Warriors swept the three doubles matches and won four of six individual matches for the Missouri River Conference dual win.

SB-L's Tyler Grote, Nathan Myers, Dylan Janzen and Braxton Van Meter all won as individuals. Grote teammed up with Joe Wright for a doubles win and the Warriors had victorious tandems in Nathan Myers and Dylan Janzen as well as Carter Gehling and Van Meter.

Grote won his indivdual match against Heelan's Brady Schultz, 8-3. Myers and Janzen gave SB-L wins via 8-2 outcomes and Van Meter won 8-1.

In doubles play, Grote and Wright had the closest match. They combined to beat Schultz and Jason Breen, 8-3, while the other two doubles matches were decided by matching 8-2 scores.

Earlier in the week, SB-L finished runner-up to Sioux City East at the MRC Championships in Omaha.