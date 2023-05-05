Boys soccer

Spencer 4, SC East 2: Owen Olson scored three of the four goals scored by the Class 3A sixth-ranked Tigers on their home field at Northwest Iowa Soccer Field in non-conference play.

Olson also assisted on the other goal, scored by Nolan McCusker, who along with Eli Hookfin and Iain MacRae, also chipped in assists.

Hookfin, the goaltender for Spencer (10-1), made six saves while his counterpart from SC East (5-7), Ivan Arreola, made eight saves.

Girls soccer

Spencer 4, SC East 0: The Class 2A sixth-ranked Tigers took a 1-0 lead into halftime and proceeded to tack on three more after that at Spencer at East Middle School.

Spencer has won six in a row against SC East dating back to 2017, and sits at 11-2 overall this season after the non-conference win. The Black Raiders dropped to 5-4 with the loss.

Softball

Harrisburg 17, Dakota Valley 2: Harrisburg put Dakota Valley in a hole early as the Tigers hung eight runs on the Panthers in the top of the first.

Dakota Valley answered with a run, but could only muster one more after that as the the game ended at the conclusion of the fourth inning after Harrisburg scored five in the second and two each in the third and fourth.

Boys tennis

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Le Mars 4: After Sergeant Bluff-Luton took four of six individual matches against the Bulldogs at Le Mars High School, the Missiour River Athletic Conference dual came down to the last of three doubles matches.

Le Mars charged back into by taking the first two doubles matches. But SB-L's Carter Gehling and Dylan Janzen came through for the Warriors with a 9-7 win in the final contest of the day.

Gehling, Janzen, Tyler Grote and Nathan Myers were all individual winners for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Le Mars' Evan Pratt and Ian Penne both won their individual matches, but both took an extra session in order to record that win. Pratt won 9-8 (7-3) and Penne beat Braxton Van Meter by the same final.

Michael Meis joined Pratt for a doubles win for Le Mars, and Caden Wurth and Jacob McGill won as doubles for the Bulldogs as well.