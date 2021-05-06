PREP ROUNDUP: Anna Fenton leads Bishop Heelan golf

LE MARS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team won a triangular Thursday with a team score of 203 at Willow Creek Golf Course.

The Crusaders edged West and host Le Mars. They had four golfers in the top-five. Anna Fenton was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 45.

Madi Cramer was second with a score of 50. Reyelle Stanek shot a 53, and Lea Pedersen scored 55.

PREP BASEBALL

OMAHA GROSS 5, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 1: Omaha Gross was able to score two quick runs Thursday in an NSAA district playoff opener, and the Cardinals weren 't able to bounce back.

South Sioux scored its run in the fifth inning. There, Tyler Knowles scored on what ended up being a double play that ended the inning.

Knowles tagged up on third base off a fly ball to center field, while Kaden Moriston was out trying to advance from second to third base on Kaine Young's flyout.

Young was credited with a sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals had three hits. Caleb Kriens, Jace Kempers and Moriston had those three hits. All three hits were singles.

Young was handed the loss. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits. He struck out one. Young needed 96 pitches to get through six innings.

