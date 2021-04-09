PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins golf tournament at Floyd Park

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team won the team competition during a meet on Friday at Floyd Park Golf Course.

The Crusaders had a collective team score of 187. North was second with 191, East third with 199, Sergeant Bluff-Luton fourth with 239 and West was fifth with 254.

North’s Avery Beller was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 40. She carded a “3” on four of the holes.

East’s Isabella Boyle was second with 41, and Heelan’s Anna Fenton was third with 44. Madi Cramer also scored 45.

SB-L’s leader was Skylar Schaffer with 57.

Brianna Delgarza led the Wolverines with 53.

BOYS GOLF

OABCIG wins at MVAOCOU: OABCIG's Axton Miller was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 36 on Friday in Mapleton.

West Monona's Owen Collison was the runner-up with 41.

The Falcons won with a team score of 171, the Spartans were second (209) and Rams third (237).

LATE THURSDAY