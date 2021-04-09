PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins golf tournament at Floyd Park

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team won the team competition during a meet on Friday at Floyd Park Golf Course.
The Crusaders had a collective team score of 187. North was second with 191, East third with 199, Sergeant Bluff-Luton fourth with 239 and West was fifth with 254.
North’s Avery Beller was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 40. She carded a “3” on four of the holes.
East’s Isabella Boyle was second with 41, and Heelan’s Anna Fenton was third with 44. Madi Cramer also scored 45.
SB-L’s leader was Skylar Schaffer with 57.
Brianna Delgarza led the Wolverines with 53.
BOYS GOLF
OABCIG wins at MVAOCOU: OABCIG's Axton Miller was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 36 on Friday in Mapleton.
West Monona's Owen Collison was the runner-up with 41.
The Falcons won with a team score of 171, the Spartans were second (209) and Rams third (237).
LATE THURSDAY
SPENCER 4, HEELAN 2: Four different Tigers scored goals in the first 54 minutes to beat the Crusaders on Thursday.
Mia Fank led off the scoring in the ninth minute. Brooke Moser scored during the 19th minute, and Alexa Johnson made it a 3-0 game in the 31st minute.
Sydney Schwartz scored a goal in the 54th minute for Spencer.
Heelan’s goals came in the second half. Lauryn Peck scored in the 60th minute, and Mia Conley had the assist on that goal.
Ellie Gengler had an unassisted goal in the 78th minute.
Spencer had nine shots on goal; Heelan had eight.
Mary Kate Fitzsimmons had five saves for the Crusaders.
LEWIS CENTRAL 10, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 0: Taylor Gregory had four goals for the Titans.
The Titans led 6-0 at the half.
Jenna Ryan had 15 saves as the Warriors’ goalie.
The Warriors recorded one shot.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 2, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 1: Carissa Bonnema and Marquel Emmelkamp scored the Knights’ goals.
Sarah Hummel scored for the Dutch.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 5, SIOUX CENTER 1: The Wolfpack scored thrice in the first half. Bailey Baccam scored twice.
Ty Van Essen had three saves.
Miguel Gonzalez scored for the Warriors.
STORM LAKE 5, HUMBOLDT 2: Brian Munoz scored two goals Thursday for the Tornadoes.
Josh Reyes had 10 saves for Storm Lake.
SPIRIT LAKE 2, SHELDON/SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 1: Kyle Thompson and Jonah Sande scored to help the Indians win their first game of the season.
Javier Martinez scored the Orabs’ lone goal.