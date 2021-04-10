PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan's Keyontre Clark, North's Jaysen Bouwers among individual winners at Brandon Valley meet

BRANDON, S.D. — The East, North, West and Bishop Heelan high school track and field teams competed at the Brandon Valley Invitational, and each school came away with some wins.
In the field events, Heelan's Keyontre Clark won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet even, beating junior teammate Aiden Kuehl (20-8 3/4).
North senior Jaysen Bouwers won the 3,200 meter run, as the Class 4A state cross country champion beat teammate Will Lohr with a time of 9 minutes, 45.71 seconds. Lohr finished in 9:47.
North's distance runners continued to succeed, as Yemane Kifle won the 800 in 2:03.98.
East junior Kaia Downs won the girls' 800 in 2:19.66.
North's sprint medley team won with a time of 3:40.12. The quartet who ran that was Dante Hansen, Eduardo Moradel, Colin Greenwell and Gabe Nash.
Nash went on to win the 1,600 with a time of 4:27.25.
PREP BASEBALL
SEWARD 6, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 3: Seward built a 6-0 lead and held on to clip the cardinals in a baseball game played in South Sioux City Saturday.
Devin Penne and Jace Kempers drove in runs for South Sioux City, which was limited to three hits. Kempers was the starting pitched for the Cardinals and struck out three while walking five.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 2, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 1: Lincoln Christian scored twice in the sixth inning to overcome a 1-0 Cardinal lead and went on to win in a baseball game played in South Sioux City Saturday.
South Sioux City got the lead in the second inning when Caleb Kriens doubled, and came home when Jace Kempers' bunt single was thrown away.
Nicolas Rogge struck out five and walked three on the hill for the Cardinals. South Sioux is at Omaha Roncalli Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY
SIOUX CENTER SWEEPS AT WESTERN CHRISTIAN: The Warriors girls and boys teams both won team competitions Friday at the meet in Hull.
The Warriors girls had 117 points while the boys had 91 points.
West Lyon senior Kennedy Kramer won the three open sprint races. She won the 100 (13.26), 200 (26.85) and 400 (59.33).
Okoboji's Lexi Duffy won the 1,500 in 5:36.17.
The Pioneers won the 4x100 (53.90) while the Wolfpack won the 4x200 (1:52.34) and 4x400 (4:22.77).
Sioux Center won the 4x800 in 10:33.90.
Sioux Center's Ayda Den Herder won the long jump at 15-3 1/2.
Eli Hibma helped the Warriors with a win in the 800 with a time of 2:07.33. Matthew Bomgaars won the long jump in 19-6 3/4.
TOMAHAWK RELAYS: The Spencer girls won the Cherokee Tomahawk Relays on Friday with 173 points while the Ridge View team won the Class 1A division with 140 points on Friday.
Jerra Merchant and Allison Piercy combined to score 44 3/4 points for the Tigers in the Class 2A win.
Merchant won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.58 seconds. She also won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.35.
The Tigers also won three relays.
Heelan and Le Mars were also in the division, as the Crusaders finished fifth (78) and the Bulldogs placed sixth with 72.
Heelan's Taylor Jochum won the high jump at 5-feet. Le Mars' Lilly McNaughton won the long jump at 16-10 1/2.