PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan's Keyontre Clark, North's Jaysen Bouwers among individual winners at Brandon Valley meet

BRANDON, S.D. — The East, North, West and Bishop Heelan high school track and field teams competed at the Brandon Valley Invitational, and each school came away with some wins.

In the field events, Heelan's Keyontre Clark won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet even, beating junior teammate Aiden Kuehl (20-8 3/4).

North senior Jaysen Bouwers won the 3,200 meter run, as the Class 4A state cross country champion beat teammate Will Lohr with a time of 9 minutes, 45.71 seconds. Lohr finished in 9:47.

North's distance runners continued to succeed, as Yemane Kifle won the 800 in 2:03.98.

East junior Kaia Downs won the girls' 800 in 2:19.66.

North's sprint medley team won with a time of 3:40.12. The quartet who ran that was Dante Hansen, Eduardo Moradel, Colin Greenwell and Gabe Nash.

Nash went on to win the 1,600 with a time of 4:27.25.

PREP BASEBALL

SEWARD 6, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 3: Seward built a 6-0 lead and held on to clip the cardinals in a baseball game played in South Sioux City Saturday.