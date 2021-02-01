PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist scores 1,000th point in win over North

SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School junior Rylee Rosenquist scored her 1,000th career point on Monday, and the Panthers defeated the North Stars 81-48 at North High School.
Rosenquist scored her milestone point early in the first quarter, and the game was stopped to recognize the accomplishment.
Rosenquist, however, wasn't done scoring.
She scored a game-high 32 points while having eight steals and six assists.
Rosenquist scored 16 points in each half. She wasn't the only one, however, to scored in double digits.
Rachel Rosenquist and Grace Bass each scored 12 points for the Panthers.
Payton Tritz had 10 points and three assists.
The Stars didn't have anyone who scored in double figures. Lauren Woods led the Stars (1-15) with eight points. Ashlyn Strohbeen scored seven points for North.
North had a 10-8 lead early in the first quarter, as Strohbeen hit a 3-pointer right in front of the Panthers bench.
That forced Dakota Valley coach Tammy Lilly to call a timeout, and whatever she said during that brief meeting worked.
The Panthers finished the first quarter with a 13-0 run. Rylee Rosenqust hit two shots in the paint, Rachel Rosenquist also got a basket in the paint, and Bass hit a 3-pointer.
Jorja VanDenHul also scored three points in that final 3 minutes, 46 seconds, on a free throw and a layup with 2 seconds left in the quarter.
BISHOP HEELAN 36, LE MARS 34: Heelan's Payton Schermerhorn hit a layup with 3.6 seconds left on Monday, giving the Crusaders a home win at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.
The Bulldogs had a last-second shot as time expired.
Heelan had just one player who scored in double figures, and that was Lauryn Peck with 11 points. Peck had nine points in the first half.
Schermerhorn — along with Kenley Meis — scored six points.
Le Mars' leading scorer was freshman Sarah Brown with 15 points.
COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 66, WEST 35: The Yellowjackets held the Wolverines to 14 points on Monday.
Gabby Wagner led with 11 points. Lily Juhnke scored 10 points.
Libby Buhman had 13 rebounds.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 49, HINTON 45 (OT): The Westerners held the Blackhawks on Monday to three points in overtime.
The Blackhawks led by 12 points with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Natalie Nielsen led Akron-Westfield with 14 points, and she scored 10 of those in the second half.
Elise Knapp also scored 11 points.
Aubree Lake led Hinton with 13 points, followed by Anna Coffee's 11 points.
STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 53, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 47: The Hawks tried to make a comeback Monday after being down 10 points, but Storm Lake St. Mary's held Remsen St. Mary's at bay.
Sydney Hurd led Storm Lake with 26 points. Danika Demers had 11 points.
Claire Schroeder led the Hawks with 17 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER VALLEY 52, MVAOCOU 29: Wolverines senior Garrett Trapp continued his good fortune on Monday by leading River Valley with a 29-point game.
With the win, the Wolverines advance to the next round of the Western Valley Conference tournament.
Dawson Gress led the Rams with 17 points.
RIDGE VIEW 52, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 33: Bo Clausen scored 26 points for the Raptors in Monday's win.
The Raptors held the Panthers to eight first-half points.
Derek Reinking led the Panthers with seven points.