PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist scores 1,000th point in win over North

SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School junior Rylee Rosenquist scored her 1,000th career point on Monday, and the Panthers defeated the North Stars 81-48 at North High School.

Rosenquist scored her milestone point early in the first quarter, and the game was stopped to recognize the accomplishment.

Rosenquist, however, wasn't done scoring.

She scored a game-high 32 points while having eight steals and six assists.

Rosenquist scored 16 points in each half. She wasn't the only one, however, to scored in double digits.

Rachel Rosenquist and Grace Bass each scored 12 points for the Panthers.

Payton Tritz had 10 points and three assists.

The Stars didn't have anyone who scored in double figures. Lauren Woods led the Stars (1-15) with eight points. Ashlyn Strohbeen scored seven points for North.

North had a 10-8 lead early in the first quarter, as Strohbeen hit a 3-pointer right in front of the Panthers bench.

That forced Dakota Valley coach Tammy Lilly to call a timeout, and whatever she said during that brief meeting worked.