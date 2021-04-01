PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan's Anna Fenton earns medalist honors at CBAL meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's Anna Fenton won the Abraham Lincoln girls golf invitational on Thursday, as she scored a nine-score result of 39 on Dodge Riverside Golf Course.

Fenton edged Treynor's Maddie Lewis by two strokes.

East's Isabella Boyle was third with a 43. Avery Beller of North was sixth (48), and East's Grace Smith eighth with 52 to round up the local top-10 finishers.

Heelan placed second as a team with 211, behind Treynor's 201. The Black Raiders finished third at 214.

North was sixth at 231 while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was ninth at 273.

BOYS TENNIS

HEELAN SPLITS AT YANKTON: The Heelan boys tennis team won 5-4 on Tuesday over Vermillion.

Heelan's Jacob Liever beat Ramiro LaFuente 6-4, 7-6 in the No. 1 singles match. Luka Ernesti and Jason Breen also won singles matches.

The Tanagers won the other three singles matches, and the Crusaders won two doubles matches to clinch the dual win.

Then, Yankton defeated the Crusaders 9-0.

