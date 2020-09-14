 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan's Sanderson wins medalist at home triangular
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan's Sanderson wins medalist at home triangular

SIOUX CITY — Bishop Heelan High School sophomore Shane Sanderson took the medalist spot Monday in a home triangular at Whispering Creek. 

The Crusaders were hosting West and Le Mars. They had a team score of 328. The Bulldogs had 392, and the Wolverines did not field a team score. 

Sanderson's 18-hole score was 78, which was 6-over par of the 72 at Whispering Creek.

He shot 38 on the front nine, and 42 on the back nine. Sanderson had two pars and a birdie before he made the turn. 

Drew Determan matched Sanderson's 40 on the back nine. Determan carded a "4" on each hole between Nos. 10 through 14. Determan and Mason Streeter tied for third at 83 overall. 

The runner-up in the triangular was Le Mars' Dylan Susemihl with an 81. Susemihl shot 40 on the first nine holes, then a 41 on the final nine. Ben Hoss was second among Bulldogs golfers with 98. 

Sam Dattolico led the Wolverines with 94, shooting 47-47. 

Downs, Campbell win triangular

SIOUX CITY — East's Kaia Downs and Ryan Campbell won their respective cross country 5,000-meter races Saturday at the East-West-Heelan triangular. 

Downs won in 17 minutes, 45 seconds. Campbell won the boys race in 16:35. 

Heelan — led by runner-up Grace Mahaney (18:52) — had all five scorers in the top-8 and won the team race with 27 points. The Crusaders edged the Black Raiders 27-31. 

The Black Raiders boys had the exact team score of 27. They had all five runners in the top-9. 

Heelan's top boys runner was Noah Winkel (4th, 17:25) while West's leader was Easton Gelinne (16:53) in second place. West was second in the team standings with 57 points. 

