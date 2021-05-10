PREP ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson boys golf win conference tournament

LE MARS, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School boys golf team on Monday came away with the Western Valley Conference championship at Willow Creek Golf Course.

The Panthers won with a team score of 345, edging OABCIG's score of 349. Brayden Wilson led the Panthers with an 18-hole score of 71, which was just eight over par at Willow Creek.

Wilson recorded five straight pars on the front nine, and he was one stroke over par on the first nine holes. Wilson carded a 41 on the back nine.

Vincent Koelling was second among K-P golfers, scoring an 88.

The Falcons were second, but they had the conference individual medalist. OABCIG freshman Axton Miller won the tournament with a 74.

Miller started out his round well, as he was one-under-par throughout his first nine holes. Miller had three birdies in the front nine, including the very first hole of the night.

Miller then scored a 39 on the back nine, ending his round with three bogeys and a par. He was only three-over-par on Monday.

The Falcons' No. 2 golfer was Kale Ladwig, who golfed a 98.