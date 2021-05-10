PREP ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson boys golf win conference tournament

LE MARS, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson High School boys golf team on Monday came away with the Western Valley Conference championship at Willow Creek Golf Course.
The Panthers won with a team score of 345, edging OABCIG's score of 349. Brayden Wilson led the Panthers with an 18-hole score of 71, which was just eight over par at Willow Creek.
Wilson recorded five straight pars on the front nine, and he was one stroke over par on the first nine holes. Wilson carded a 41 on the back nine.
Vincent Koelling was second among K-P golfers, scoring an 88.
The Falcons were second, but they had the conference individual medalist. OABCIG freshman Axton Miller won the tournament with a 74.
Miller started out his round well, as he was one-under-par throughout his first nine holes. Miller had three birdies in the front nine, including the very first hole of the night.
Miller then scored a 39 on the back nine, ending his round with three bogeys and a par. He was only three-over-par on Monday.
The Falcons' No. 2 golfer was Kale Ladwig, who golfed a 98.
Westwood placed third with 368. Jacob Leonard led the Rebels with an 89, and he carded 41 on the back nine holes.
Ridge View was fourth with 371, and its top golfer was Ethan Mason with 91. Wade Vincent scored 92.
River Valley placed fifth with 383. Garrett Trapp led the Wolverines with 92.
TRACK AND FIELD
WEST LYON BOOSTER CLUB RELAYS: Central Lyon's boys edged the host Wildcats 140-139 on Monday, while West Lyon's girls won with 151 points.
The Lions won four events, and were the runner-up in five different events.
Daniel Schriever won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 45.01 seconds.
Cooper Spiess and Rylee Mayo went 1-2 in the long jump. Spiess' winning leap was 18-7.75.
The Lions' shuttle-hurdle relay won in 64.70 and the distance medley relay won in 3:52.76.
West Lyon's Kennedy Kramer won the 400 in 57.70, which broke a home meet record.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH 2, EAST 0: Nuftalem Beyene and Michael Avery scored the goals for the Stars Monday against the Black Raiders.
Avery's goal came in the fourth minute, assisted by Alan Magana.
Beyene's goal came during the 76th minute, and Jack Lloyd had the assist.
North had 16 shots on the match; East shot eight times.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Bailey Baccam scored a hat trick Monday to help the Wolfpack stay undefeated at 9-0.
Bailey Baccam scored the fourth goal.
STORM LAKE 5, WEST SIOUX 0: The Tornadoes scored thrice in the second half to win their 11th game of the season.
BOYS TENNIS
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9, LEWIS CENTRAL 0: The Monarchs swept the Titans, led by Colin Reis' 10-2 win in the No. 1 singles flight.
Harrison Dahm, Adolfo Vargas, Carson Seuntjens, Isaac Leinen and Braden Curryn also won their matches on Monday at home.
Vargas only held a 5-4 lead midway through the match while Seuntjens won 10-0.
The Monarchs also swept doubles matches.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST SIOUX 3, STORM LAKE 1: The Falcons held a 2-0 halftime lead en route to their seventh win of the season Monday.
Maria Lopez scored the lone goal for the Tornadoes.