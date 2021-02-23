PREP ROUNDUP: Le Mars boys bowling places seventh in Class 2A tournament

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Le Mars High School boys bowling team placed seventh on Wednesday during the Class 2A state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 2,907. They had an individual game total of 1,869, and bowled three games above 200 in the Baker round.

Bulldogs junior Brody Vanderloo placed eighth in the individual field with a score of 449. His first game totaled 183 while his Game 2 score was 266.

Freshman Trevor Fisher had the team's second-highest score, with a 387.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST POLK 54, EAST 25: There wasn't a repeat of an upset for the East High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night.

One year after defeating Dowling Catholic in a Class 5A regional final, Southeast Polk topped the Black Raiders 54-25 at Southeast Polk High School.

The Rams held the Black Raiders (18-5) to five first-quarter points and just 12 total for the first half.

East's offensive misfortunes continued in the second half, as it didn't score in the first three-plus minutes of the third quarter.