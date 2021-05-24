PREP ROUNDUP: Le Mars' Dani Hurt leads local pack at regional golf meet

DENISON, Iowa — Le Mars High School junior Danielle Hurt placed third Monday at the Class 3A regional girls meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison.
With her third-place finish, Hurt qualified for the state meet next week.
Hurt shot an 18-hole score of 88. She shot 45 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine. She recorded four pars on the day.
Hurt placed behind two Gilbert golfers. The meet medalist was Eden Lohrbach with a 77, then Macy Underwood had an 83.
Gilbert also won the team title with a team score of 357.
Nevada was second in the team standings at an even 400.
There were six other teams who were there as well, including Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Heelan placed third in the regional meet out of 12 teams with a score of 412. Anna Fenton placed 10th, Madi Cramer placed 13th, Ryelle Stanek placed 20th, and Makenzie Solma placed 22nd out of 72 golfers.
Fenton was the lone Crusaders golfer who scored under 100, as she had a 98.
Skyler Shaffer led the Warriors with 107, while Ashlyn Prosser had 110.
Sydney Dorn scored a 96 to lead MOC-Floyd Valley.
Tessa Petersen led Denison-Schleswig scored a 99 to lead the Monarchs.
Meghan Bullock was Sioux Center’s leading scorer at 101. Kate Larson led Spencer at 102.
2A meet in Hull: Boyden-Hull’s Lydia Grond was the individual meet medalist with a score of 77.
There were two Unity Christian golfers who finished behind Grond.
Laura Beltman had an 80 while Kerri Kroeze scored an 82.
Beltman recorded eight pars during her 18-hole round.
West Lyon’s Grace Bauder (88), Spirit Lake’s Alexa Danielson (89) and West Sioux’s Emily Hulshof (93) rounded out the top-6.
The Knights won the team competition with a team score of 396.
Dakota XII meet: The Vermillion Tanagers were the team runner-up with a team score of 365. They placed behind Sioux Falls Christian on Monday, which golfed a collective team score of 347.
SOFTBALL
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5, SPIRIT LAKE 4: Addy Mosier drove in two late runs Monday to give the Warriors a 1-0 start to the season.
The Warriors were down to their final out, but there were two runners on.
Mosier placed the ball in shallow right field. Kylie Kerr and Elise Evans-Murphy were running on the swing, and scored on the walk-off play.
Mosier was 2-for-4.
Ella Skinner had a double for the Warriors.
Regan Herbst took the win, filling in for the graduated Kenzie Foley. Herbst threw 118 pitches in seven innings, and she struck out six batters.
NORTH 3, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 2: The Stars opened the season needing extra innings to beat the Midgets in a home triangular on Monday.
The game used the international rule, and Bailey Anderson started the inning as the runner on second base.
Courtney Johnson drove in Anderson with a game-winning RBI single.
Johnson scored the Stars’ first run of the season off an EL-C error. Anderson later had an RBI single in the third inning.
Karsyn Hicks pitched for North, and she recorded 12 strikeouts and one hit.
E-LC scored both its runs off Stars errors.
SIOUX CENTER 12, CHEROKEE 0 (4): Taya Gesink was a perfect 3-for-3 on Monday in the Warriors’ season opener.
Lizzie Van Es was 2-for-3.
Tatum Schmalbeck struck out five Braves batters.
RIVER VALLEY 11, LAWTON-BRONSON 1 (5): Maddie Thomas and Katrina Todd each drove in two runs Monday for River Valley.
Daisy Olais also had two hits.
Makalya Miller had a two-hit game for the Eagles.
GIRLS SOCCER
HEELAN 6, ST. ALBERT 0: Ellie Gengler and Brooklyn Stanley each scored twice for the Crusaders as they closed out the regular season on Monday.
Jada Newberg and Ellie Barber scored the other two goals.
Lauryn Peck, Gracie Rooney and Elizabeth De los Santos had assists.
Mary Kate Fitzsimmons recorded six saves.