PREP ROUNDUP: Le Mars' Dani Hurt leads local pack at regional golf meet

DENISON, Iowa — Le Mars High School junior Danielle Hurt placed third Monday at the Class 3A regional girls meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison.

With her third-place finish, Hurt qualified for the state meet next week.

Hurt shot an 18-hole score of 88. She shot 45 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine. She recorded four pars on the day.

Hurt placed behind two Gilbert golfers. The meet medalist was Eden Lohrbach with a 77, then Macy Underwood had an 83.

Gilbert also won the team title with a team score of 357.

Nevada was second in the team standings at an even 400.

There were six other teams who were there as well, including Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Heelan placed third in the regional meet out of 12 teams with a score of 412. Anna Fenton placed 10th, Madi Cramer placed 13th, Ryelle Stanek placed 20th, and Makenzie Solma placed 22nd out of 72 golfers.

Fenton was the lone Crusaders golfer who scored under 100, as she had a 98.

Skyler Shaffer led the Warriors with 107, while Ashlyn Prosser had 110.