PREP ROUNDUP: Lewis Central pulls away from Bishop Heelan girls soccer

The OABCIG golf team came out on top Monday in Correctionville at the Western Valley Conference Golf Meet, as the Falcons clinched the conference title with a team score of 155.

River Valley placed second in the meet, with a score of 159. On the individual side, Axton Miller of OABCIG took the first place medal with a nine-hole score of 32, while River Valley's Ethan Thomas took second place with a score of 36. Miller finished the conference season with a score of 150, while OABCIG's Jackson Gogbersen shot 162 over the five meets, good for second place. In third was Andrew Johnson of Westwood with an overall score of 165.

All three were named First Team All-Conference, along with Ben Hofmeister of OABCIG, Andrew Johnson of Westwood, Owen Collison of West Monona, Vincent Koeling of Kingsley-Pierson, and Garrett Trapp of River Valley.

The 9th-17th place finishers were named Second Team All-Conference, and included Colton Johnson of River Valley, Aiden Martin of Ridgeview, Kale Ladwig of OABCIG, Bo Clausen, Ethan Mason, and Brady Clausen of Ridgeview, Emerson Pratt and Brayden Wilson of Kingsley-Pierson, and Chase Copeland of Woodbury Central.

Denison-Schleswig Meet