PREP ROUNDUP: Metros win by 10 on Sunday, Spartans swimming sends 10 events to state

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Sioux City Metros scored six goals in the first period, as they beat the Quad City Blues 10-0 on Sunday at River's Edge Ice Arena.
Tyler Ownby scored three of those first six goals. His first goal came at the 9-minute, 35-second mark of the first period. Kai Barner had an assist on that goal.
Ownby then scored the last two goals of the period. His second goal was at 14:02. Barner and Chase Mann had assists.
Barner and Mann had assists in Ownby's third goal at 16:23, which gave the Metros a 6-0 lead. In all, Ownby scored four goals.
Ethan Burge got the scoring started for Sioux City, at the 8:26 mark. Barner and Ownby earned assists. Burge's goal came at a power play opportunity.
Tristan Woodbury and Landon Topf also scored in the first period.
Kolton Kane then scored thrice in the second and third periods. His first goal came 90 seconds into the seocnd period, as Burge found him for the goal.
Then, Kane scored the only two goals in the third period.
Sioux City had 51 shots on goal while the Blues had seven. Lochlin Jackson had seven saves.
The Metros also won 3-2 on Saturday.
PREP SWIMMING
The Sioux City Spartans qualfiied for this week's upcoming state tournament in 10 out of 11 possible events on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Sioux City's co-op team first qualified in the 200-yard medley relay. Easton Gelinne, Kohen Rankin, Brpdy Spies and Owen Hoak combined to win in the race with a time of 1 minute, 35.83 seconds.
The Spartans are seeded second in the state.
In the 200 freestyle, Spies qualfiied by placing fourth with a time of 1:50.33.
The Spartans will have three representatives in the 200 individual medley. Sioux Center freshman Kellen Dean had the third-fastest time on Saturday, swimming in 2:02.12. Hudson Vonk was fifith (2:04.52) and Alec McEntaffer was sixth with 2:06.
Rankin won the 50 freestyle, with a time of 21.07 seconds. That time was the third fastest in the state. He'll have two teammates swimming alongside with him.
Hoak was fourth (21.79) and Gelinne was sixth (22.38).
No Sioux City swimmer qualified in the 100 butterfly.
The 100 freestyle will have Hoak in it, as the East senior was third in 47.92 seconds.
North senior Reed Adajar placed third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.95, and he'll head to state.
Rankin, McEntaffer, Vonk and Hoak teamed up to win in the 200 freestyle relay, as they won it in 87.11 seconds. The Spartans are seeded seventh in the state heading to state.
In the 100 backstroke, Gelinne finished third in 55.48 and Dean got fourth (56.18).
Rankin won the 100 breaststroke, as his time was 56.59 seconds. He's got the state's No. 1 seed heading to state.
The Spartans were the 400 freestyle relay runner-up, getting a time of 3:20.06.
In all, Sioux City scored 418.5 points, second to Ames at 452.