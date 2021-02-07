PREP ROUNDUP: Metros win by 10 on Sunday, Spartans swimming sends 10 events to state

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Sioux City Metros scored six goals in the first period, as they beat the Quad City Blues 10-0 on Sunday at River's Edge Ice Arena.

Tyler Ownby scored three of those first six goals. His first goal came at the 9-minute, 35-second mark of the first period. Kai Barner had an assist on that goal.

Ownby then scored the last two goals of the period. His second goal was at 14:02. Barner and Chase Mann had assists.

Barner and Mann had assists in Ownby's third goal at 16:23, which gave the Metros a 6-0 lead. In all, Ownby scored four goals.

Ethan Burge got the scoring started for Sioux City, at the 8:26 mark. Barner and Ownby earned assists. Burge's goal came at a power play opportunity.

Tristan Woodbury and Landon Topf also scored in the first period.

Kolton Kane then scored thrice in the second and third periods. His first goal came 90 seconds into the seocnd period, as Burge found him for the goal.

Then, Kane scored the only two goals in the third period.

Sioux City had 51 shots on goal while the Blues had seven. Lochlin Jackson had seven saves.