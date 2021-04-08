PREP ROUNDUP: MOC-Floyd Valley track sweeps home meet

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley boys won the Dutch Relays in Orange City on Tuesday with 163 points. They were one of four teams that won, as the meet was broken up in an "A" and "B" divisions.

The MOC-Floyd Valley girls (139) also won the "A" division, while the girls "B" division winner was South O'Brien with 130 points. The "B" boys team champion was Western Christian (148).

Sam May won two events for the Dutchmen on their home oval. May won the 800-meter run in 2:06.55, and then he won the 1,600 in 4:42.50.

Spirit Lake's Qai Hussey won the 200 and 400. His 200 time was 22.37 and his 400 time was 50.83 seconds.

Western Christian scored 42 points in three events alone. Ethan Spronk and Carson Elbers went 1-2 in the 400. Zach Minderhoud and Cowen Van Kley went 2-3 in the 800.

Then, Tage Hulstein won the 1,600 with a time of 4:54.47.

On the girls' side, MOC-FV swept the distance races, as Emily Haverdink won two. She won the 800 (2:32.18) and the 1,500 (5:15.40). Emma Haley also won the 3,200 in 12:10.09.

Tierney Huss won the 100 for the Dutch in 12.72 seconds.