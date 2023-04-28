DES MOINES — Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash was just over a second behind winner Chase Lauman in the boys’ 3,200-meter run at the Drake Relays in Des Moines on Thursday.

Gabe Nash, a senior, ran the race in 9 minutes, 7.94 seconds to finish as runner-up behind Lauman, a Pella senior who finished with a time of 9:06.71. Nash’s teammate from North, junior Natnael Kifle, ran a time of 9:24.13 to take 10th.

Akron-Westfield’s Ian Blowe, a junior, tossed the shot put 53 feet, 11 ¼ inches, which put him in sixth place in the boys’ shot put throw. Sioux City East senior Blake Hogancamp took 12th in the event (52-00.25).

Senior Sione Fifita of LeMars tied for ninth in the boys’ high jump with a jump that cleared 6-foot, 5 inches.

Schweitzberger collects top-five finish in the discus

Kingsley-Pierson senior Allie Schweitzberger took fourth in the high school discus throw at the Drake Relays. Her best throw of 134-11 was over a foot better than English Valley’s Kennedy Axmear for fifth, but Schweitzberger was nearly four feet short of Ciara Heffron of Knoxville for third. The competition was won by Hampton-Dumont’s Charlee Morton, who’s throw of 146-03 was 3 ½ feet further than Pleasant Valley’s Reese Goodlet.

The girls’ discus saw three other area preps place in the top 15. Hinton junior Lauren Kounkel registered a throw of 131-09 for seventh, Sioux Center senior Makenna Walhof, finished ninth (127-04) and junior Fran Travis of Spirit Lake ended up 14th (121-00).

Boys soccer

Sioux City West 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: Class 3A No. 10 Sioux City West scored twice in the first half and tacked on an insurance goal in the second half to preserve its Missouri River Conference road win over Sergant Bluff-Luton.

Emiliano Perez, Juan Alvarez and Charly Perez Roja all scored goals in the win for the Wolverines (5-4, 3-2 MRC). Perez Roja, Alexis Francisco and Jarly Tobar all had assists.

The loss drops the Warriors to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the MRC.

Waukee Northwest 2, Sioux City North 1: Class 4A second-ranked Waukee Northwest was a goal better than Sioux City North in a nonconference game at Leeds Elementary.

North (7-4) scored firsts and held Northwest (8-1) scoreless for the first 40 minutes. But the Wolves managed to pull even and take the lead over the final 40.

Lewis Central 1, Bishop Heelan 0: Class 2A top-ranked Bishop Heelan was topped for the first time this season in dropping its non-conference road match at Lewis Central.

The Titans (6-4) have won three straight over the Crusaders (7-1) dating back to the 2021 season.

Sioux Center 7, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Jason Erdman and Santi Estrada both scored twice for Sioux Center in the Northwest Soccer League win.

Sioux Center (4-3, 2-1 NWSL) also received goals from Isaiah Else, Logan Foltz and Alan Marquez Ruiz. Marquez Ruiz also tallied three assists while Oscar Marquez and Else each had one helper to drop the Orabs (1-7, 1-4),

Spirit Lake 4, West Sioux 2: Caleb Reuter went for half of Spirit Lake's goals in the Indians' Northwest Soccer League win over West Sioux at Okoboji High School.

Spirit Lake (2-7, 2-2 NWSL) also had scores by Noah Lee and Kaleb Lee, while Reuter and Kaleb Lee each had one assist and Luis Blanco went for two. West Sioux (5-5, 3-4) had won five of six games, but is now on a two-game losing skid.

Unity Christian 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Ivan Vinichenko went for a pair of goals in the Knights' home Northwest Soccer League win.

Brennan Obbink and Traevin Van Beek had assists for Unity Christian (5-3, 3-3 NWSL) while goalie Charlie Wieringa made four saves to keep the Dutchmen (3-7, 1-5) scoreless.

Spencer 1, Western Christian 0: Class 3A eighth-ranked Spencer over 1A second-ranked Western Christian, to hand the xxx their first loss of the season.

Skutt Catholic 3, South Sioux City 1: The Cardinals came up short in the River Cities Conference tournament championship game at Skutt Catholic High School.

South Sioux City entered as the No. 2 seed in the tournament and beat third-seeded Mount Michael 2-0 in the second round after getting a first round bye.

Girls soccer

Bishop Heelan 5, Lewis Central 0: Class 1A seventh-ranked Bishop Heelan scored four of its five goals in the opening 40 minutes of play against 2A seventh-ranked Lewis Central.

Heelan (8-3) won for just the second time in the last seven meetings between the sides. With the victory, Lewis Central imporved its season record to 7-3.

Spirit Lake 3, West Sioux 2: Claire Turner scored twice with an assist and Maddy Waterhouse had a goal in Spirit Lake's road Northwest Soccer League win.

The Indians (5-2, 1-2 NWSL) topped the Falcons (5-5, 3-2) for first time in three tries after winning the previous 13 matches between the sides dating back to 2011.

Spencer 11, Western Christian 0: Class 2A eighth-ranked Spencer cruised to the in its road Northwest Soccer League victory at Western Christian.

The Tigers (9-2, 5-0 NWSL) tallied all scores by halftime to end the match early via the mercy rule and drop the Wolfpack to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the NWSL.

Sioux Center 8, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Warriors were road victors at Sheldon High School in Northwest Soccer League play.

Kendra Zeutenhorst led the way for Sioux Center (6-2, 6-1 NWSL) with three goals and two assists. Taya Gesink and Trinay Garcia each went for two assits, and Garcia had two goals as well in handing the Orabs (1-6,. 1-5) the loss.

MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Unity Christian 0: Aubrey DeShaw scored the games only goal as the Dutchmen pulled out the Northwest Soccer League victory at Northwestern College.

The pulled MOC-FV to even overall at 5-5, and the club is 4-2 in NWSL play, while the loss dropped Unity Christian to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the NWSL.

Gross Catholic 5, South Sioux City 1: The Cardinals dropped the fifth/sixth place game in the River Cities Conference tournament.

Martha Yanovich scored two goals for Gross Catholic, the only player with multiple goals for the game. Sixth-seeded South Sioux City lost its opening round match to Roncalli Catholic, 7-1, before dropping its consolation round game on Thursday.