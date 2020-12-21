PREP ROUNDUP: North girls snap 46-game MRAC losing streak

SIOUX CITY — The North High School girls basketball team broke a 46-game conference losing streak on Monday, as the Stars beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 62-36.

It's the first time since the 2016-17 season in which North won a game in the Missouri River Conference.

North's win on Monday also snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Yellowjackets.

Madison Craighead hit four 3-pointers and she was the only Stars' double-digit scorer with 22 points. Hannah Mogensen had eight points.

Her final two 3-pointers came in the final minute of the third quarter, as the Stars scored 24 points in the eight minutes after halftime.

Sydney Rexius also had five steals in the win.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 51, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 47: SB-L junior Emma Salker led the Warriors on Monday with 23 points in Monday's win. She made 8 of 16 shots.

Payton Hardy also had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors shot 40 percent from the floor, and went 2-for-9 from the 3-point area.

Western Christian's top scorer was Lydia Van Kley with 14 points.