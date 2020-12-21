PREP ROUNDUP: North girls snap 46-game MRAC losing streak

SIOUX CITY — The North High School girls basketball team broke a 46-game conference losing streak on Monday, as the Stars beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 62-36.
It's the first time since the 2016-17 season in which North won a game in the Missouri River Conference.
North's win on Monday also snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Yellowjackets.
Madison Craighead hit four 3-pointers and she was the only Stars' double-digit scorer with 22 points. Hannah Mogensen had eight points.
Her final two 3-pointers came in the final minute of the third quarter, as the Stars scored 24 points in the eight minutes after halftime.
Sydney Rexius also had five steals in the win.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 51, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 47: SB-L junior Emma Salker led the Warriors on Monday with 23 points in Monday's win. She made 8 of 16 shots.
Payton Hardy also had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Warriors shot 40 percent from the floor, and went 2-for-9 from the 3-point area.
Western Christian's top scorer was Lydia Van Kley with 14 points.
OABCIG 64, RIVER VALLEY 11: The Falcons led 36-9 at halftime on Monday, and their defense held the Wolverines to two second-half points.
Carly Murphy OABCIG with 19 points while Riley Schiernbeck scored 12.
The Wolverines didn't have a scorer in double figures, but Sara Holtz led River Valley with four points.
WESTWOOD 58, WAKEFIELD 49: Wakefield led for most of the game on Monday, but the Rebels made their free throws down the stretch en route to the win.
Jaeden Ferris hit six free throws in the final minute. Ferris, who scored 25 points, was 10-for-14 from the line.
Addy Johnson had a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double.
Wakefield had three ladies who scored in double figures. Makenna Decker led with 11 points while Rachel Borg and Alex Arenas each scored 10 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 71, ALTA-AURELIA 27: The Hawks outscored the Warriors 19-0 in the fourth quarter on Monday.
Hawks freshman Whitney Jensen had 16 points. Claire Schroeder and Sydney Schroeder scored 11 and 10 points.
A-A sophomore Brielle Engelmann led the Warriors with nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
UNITY CHRISTIAN 73, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 48: The Knights outscored the Jays 24-7 in the third quarter.
Carter DeJong made six shots for a 19-point game. Tyrell Hulshof had 14 points and five rebounds.
Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 13 points, and he had seven of those from the free-throw line.
RIDGE VIEW 65, MANSON NW WEBSTER 38: Bo Clausen led the Raptors with 14 points. Cade Harriman scored 11, and Caleb Kistenmacher had 10.
Ridge View led 41-17 at halftime.
