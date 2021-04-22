PREP ROUNDUP: North girls tennis sweeps West

SIOUX CITY — The North girls tennis team defeated West 9-0 on Thursday.
Anna Maas beat Anh Huynh in the No. 1 singles 9-0 to set the tone.
Jeanie Le, Sapphira Dinh, Olivia Nelson, Maddie Craighead and Ella Conley won in singles play.
BOYS GOLF
RIDGE VIEW WINS HOME MEET
Ridge View's Ethan Mason was the meet medalist with a 9-hole score of 40.
Woodbury Central's Drew Kluender was the runner-up at 41.
Ridge View won with a team score of 173, and the Wildcats were second at 174.
River Valley was third with 187; Lawton-Bronson fourth with 191.
