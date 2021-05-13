PREP ROUNDUP: North, West boys soccer are top-2 seeds in Class 3A substate

SIOUX CITY — If chalk plays itself out, two metro boys soccer teams will play for a spot for the Iowa High School boys soccer state tournament.

The West and North boys soccer teams are the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the Class 3A-Substate 1. Both teams get a bye.

Both the Wolverines and Stars get home matches on May 24. The Wolverines, the No. 1 seed, will play the winner between Council Bluffs Lincoln and Sioux City East.

The Stars, seeded second, will await the winner of Council Bluffs Jefferson and Lewis Central.

The substate championship, hosted at Riverside Elementary, will take place May 26.

In Class 2A, Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton will play in first-round matches in Substate 1.

The Crusaders will host Spirit Lake on April 20 in the first round, while the Warriors will travel to Spencer that same night to face the Tigers.

Storm Lake is the No. 1 seed in that pod.

Western Christian received a No. 1 seed in Class 1A, and it received a first-round bye. The Wolfpack awaits the winner between Kuemper Catholic vs. West Sioux, which will be played next Thursday.