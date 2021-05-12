PREP ROUNDUP: North's Caleb Weber places third at Class 2A tennis district meet

AMES, Iowa — North High School senior Caleb Weber placed third Wednesday at the Iowa High School Athletic Association district meet against tough competition in Ames.

All the North players won their first round matches, but Weber was the only Stars player who made it to the semifinals.

Weber lost to Ankeny Centennial senior Will Blevins by set scores of 6-2, 6-0. Blevins had committed to the Drake University program earlier in the school year.

Weber was able to turn it around and defeat Centennial’s Wesley Clark 6-1,6-0.

North’s Reed Adajar won his first-round match against East’s Colton Hibbs 6-0, 6-0, but Clark knocked out Adajar, 6-2, 6-3.

LATE TUESDAY

MRAC GIRLS GOLF

Bishop Heelan’s Anna Fenton was the meet medalist on Tuesday, during the MRAC meet played at Willow Creek.

Fenton won with an 18-hole score of 88, just one stroke ahead of East’s Isabella Boyle.

Fenton had a front-nine score of 42, including getting pars on two of her first three holes.

Heelan also won the team conference title of 397.