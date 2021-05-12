PREP ROUNDUP: North's Caleb Weber places third at Class 2A tennis district meet

AMES, Iowa — North High School senior Caleb Weber placed third Wednesday at the Iowa High School Athletic Association district meet against tough competition in Ames.
All the North players won their first round matches, but Weber was the only Stars player who made it to the semifinals.
Weber lost to Ankeny Centennial senior Will Blevins by set scores of 6-2, 6-0. Blevins had committed to the Drake University program earlier in the school year.
Weber was able to turn it around and defeat Centennial’s Wesley Clark 6-1,6-0.
North’s Reed Adajar won his first-round match against East’s Colton Hibbs 6-0, 6-0, but Clark knocked out Adajar, 6-2, 6-3.
LATE TUESDAY
MRAC GIRLS GOLF
Bishop Heelan’s Anna Fenton was the meet medalist on Tuesday, during the MRAC meet played at Willow Creek.
Fenton won with an 18-hole score of 88, just one stroke ahead of East’s Isabella Boyle.
Fenton had a front-nine score of 42, including getting pars on two of her first three holes.
Heelan also won the team conference title of 397.
East was second with 410, Le Mars third (439), North fourth (453), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (488) and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was sixth (507).
The last of the top-5 were Le Mars’ Dani Hurt (91), North’s Avery Beller (93) and Erica Koonce of Le Mars (96).
SB-L’s top golfers were Skylar Schaffer and Morgan Pack, both with 116.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH 5, HEELAN 1: Five different Stars scored against the Crusaders at Leeds Elementary on Tuesday.
The five Stars (11-3) who scored were Nuftalem Beyene, Michael Avery, Gadisa Bezuneh, Abdisa Kumbi and Jack Lloyd.
Lloyd also had an assist. Alan Magana and Beyene also had assists.
Bezuneh’s goal came on a penalty kick.
The Stars held a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Sam Power scored the lone goal for the Crusaders.
WEST 9, JEFFERSON 0: The Wolverines shot 25 shots on goal in Tuesday’s win over the Yellowjackets.
Jamie Perez and Oscar Perez combined to score five of the nine goals. Both Wolverines also had an assist.
Cesar Vasquez had one save in 60 minutes of play for West, which improved to 11-1.
EAST 4, WEST SIOUX 1: The Black Raiders had four different players score en route to the win Tuesday.
Maricio Villegas Meza, Josue Mendoza, Jacob Schroeder and Yoseth Valiente-Ixchop were the four goal scorers for East.
The Black Raiders(6-8) took 12 shots on goal, including four from Schroeder.
Jason Topete scored West Sioux’s lone goal.
Ivan Arreola had one save, then Kyler Peterson recorded a save in 15 minutes of play in goal for the Black Raiders.
SIOUX CENTER 1, BHRV 0: Warriors sophomore Oscar Marquez scored during the first half to help Sioux Center win their seventh game of the season.
The Warriors took two shots while the Nighthawks took five on goal. Brayan Gonzalez had three for BHRV.
Sioux Center’s Logan Foltz had five saves; Sam Remmerde tallied six saves for BHRV.
GIRLS SOCCER
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2, MISSOURI VALLEY 1: Bailey Gibbons and Magaly Villa scored the two goals Tuesday for the Monarchs.
The Monarchs took 21 shots on goal.
Amy Estrada had 10 saves.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 2, UNITY CHRISTIAN 1 (OT): The Wolfpack scored in the second half and the overtime period to hand the Knights their third loss of the season.