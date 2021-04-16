PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys shut out MOC-Floyd Valley

OMAHA — The South Sioux City High School baseball team was limited to one hit Saturday in a 10-0 loss to Omaha Skutt.

Jace Kempers had the lone hit, which was a single in the fifth inning.

Kempers also took the loss on the mound. He allowed seven runs (all earned) on seven hits. He walked three and struck out four.

Caleb Krines came in relief in the fifth inning, but could not retire the five batters he faced before Skutt forced the mercy run rule.

LATE FRIDAY

BOYS SOCCER

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0:Cesar Ponce had two goals and an assist and keeper Mikey Selig stopped both shots he faced in net to give the Warriors a 5-0 non-conference boys soccer win in Sergeant Bluff Friday.

Ponce scored off an assist from Tyler Schenkelberg in the sixth minute to give SB-L the lead and got his second of the match from Ty Shoulders in the 23rd minute to increase the Warrior lead to 2-0.

Ponce returned the favor with an assist on Shoulders' goal in the 32 minute and Carlos Rodriguez scored in the 36 minute with Brad Schaap earning the helper to put SB-L up 4-0 at the break.