PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys shut out MOC-Floyd Valley

OMAHA — The South Sioux City High School baseball team was limited to one hit Saturday in a 10-0 loss to Omaha Skutt.
Jace Kempers had the lone hit, which was a single in the fifth inning.
Kempers also took the loss on the mound. He allowed seven runs (all earned) on seven hits. He walked three and struck out four.
Caleb Krines came in relief in the fifth inning, but could not retire the five batters he faced before Skutt forced the mercy run rule.
LATE FRIDAY
BOYS SOCCER
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0:Cesar Ponce had two goals and an assist and keeper Mikey Selig stopped both shots he faced in net to give the Warriors a 5-0 non-conference boys soccer win in Sergeant Bluff Friday.
Ponce scored off an assist from Tyler Schenkelberg in the sixth minute to give SB-L the lead and got his second of the match from Ty Shoulders in the 23rd minute to increase the Warrior lead to 2-0.
Ponce returned the favor with an assist on Shoulders' goal in the 32 minute and Carlos Rodriguez scored in the 36 minute with Brad Schaap earning the helper to put SB-L up 4-0 at the break.
Henry Eckhoff scored off an assist from Carter Eldredge in the 75th minute to wrap up the scoring.
WEST 1, DENISON-SCHELSWIG 0: Alex Tule scored on a penalty kick in overtime for the only goal of the match to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference boys soccer win in Denison Friday.
Reymundo Gonzalez earned the penalty kick after he was taken down in the box late in the first overtime session.
West (3-0) had a 20-55 edge in shots oon goal with Cedar Vasquez earning the shutout in net. The Wolverines are at CB Lincoln on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST 5, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Gabby Wagner scored twice and had an assist to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference girls soccer win at Riverside Field Friday.
Gabby Rivera got West ahead on a penalty kick and Wagner made it 2-0 moments later off an assist from Emma Smallcomb. Wagner got her second goal off an assist from Bella Leon and Smallcomb scored off an assist from Wagner to make it 4-0. Alondra Zermeno wrapped up the scoring off an assist from Rivera for West (1-5). Kiley Elgert made five saves to earn the shutout.