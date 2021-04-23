Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer beats Unity Christian

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys' soccer team took down Unity Christian on Thursday night by a 5-1 score, as the Warriors improved their season record to 7-2.
Blaise Schmidt scored the first goal of the day for the Warriors in the 15th minute, with an assist from senior teammate Ty Shoulders. Shoulders also provided an assistant on the next goal, which was scored by senior David Clausen to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Carter Slenk scored the lone goal for Unity Christian. Dylan Schaap, Brady Schaap, and Tyler Schenkel all scored goals for the Warriors early in the second half, as SBL won its sixth consecutive game, while the Knights dropped their fourth in a row.
Sergeant Bluff finished with eight shots on goal in the game, and will play again on Tuesday, at Bishop Heelan.
Unity Christian's next game is scheduled for Thursday at MOC-Floyd Valley.
Sioux City North 5, Glenwood 2
The North boys' soccer team beat Glenwood on Thursday night, 5-2, as the Stars rode three goals in the first half and two in the second to a three-point victory over the Rams.
Alan Magana got the Stars on the board with a goal in the second minute, with an assist from sophomore Jack Lloyd. Magana added another goal in the 17th minute, with an assist from junior Hendy Morales.
Magana had four goals in the game.
Caden Johnson scored a pair of goals from the Rams, with one coming in the first half, and the other in the second.
North took a total of 15 shots in the game, and improved to 5-1 on the season. With the loss, Glenwood fell to 3-5 overall. North will play on Saturday, at West Des Moines Valley.
Girls Soccer
Sioux City West 4, East Sac County 0
The West girls soccer team scored its third win of the season on Thursday, with a 4-0 win over East Sac County.
The Wolverines scored two goals in the first half and two in the second, as junior Emma Smallcomb, sophomore Alondra Zermeno, sophomore Wendy Francisco, and junior Bella Leon all scored goals.
With the victory, West improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Raiders fell to 4-3.
West's next game is scheduled for Monday against Spencer, while East Sac County will play Tuesday at West Sioux.
Unity Christian 2, Sergeant Bluff 1
The Unity Christian girls improved to 6-1 on the season with a 2-1 win on Thursday over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Senior Emily Alons and junior Mylia Wagenaar both scored for Unity Christian.
With the loss, Sergeant Bluff falls to 0-6. The Warriors next scheduled game is May 4, against North, while Unity Christian will play on Monday, at MOC-Floyd Valley.
Track and Field
Sheldon Invite
SHELDON, IOWA- The Western Christian boys track team came away with a victory on Thursday at the Sheldon Invite, as the Wolfpack scored 136 team points to take the crown, while MOC-Floyd Valley came in second with a team score of 125.
Junior Caden Plaiser of Sioux Center won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.82, while Jenner Johnson and Taeten Killos of Western Christian took second and third.
Johnson won the long jump later in the day, with a jump of 20-07.
Wolfpack sophomore Parker Van't Hul won the 200 by running a 24.27, while Plaiser finished second at 24.43. In the 400, Wolfpack senior Ethan Spronk took first place with a mark of 52.17, while teammate Carson Elbers won the 800 at 2:07.01.
Sheldon junior Brendan Cain won both the 1600 and the 3200 meter run, with times of 4:44.93, and 10:25.01. In the 100-meter hurdles, MOC-Floyd Valley junior AJ Bomgaars came out on top, while LeMars junior Konnor Calhoun finished with a time of 1:02.42 to win the 400-meter hurdles.
In the high jump, Ashtin Van't Hul finished first with a leap of 5-10.00, while MOC-Floyd Valley sophomore Lane Hettinga took the shot put and discus with respective mark of 44-06, and 139-09.
MOC-Floyd Valley saw more success in the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays, as the Dutchmen came out ahead of Sheldon in both events. Western Christian took first place in both the 4x200 and 4x400.
OABCIG Invite
Several local schools competed on Thursday at the OABCIG Coed Track Meet, with Ridge View and Kingsley-Pierson finishing highest, at second and third place.
IKM-Manning took the first place medal with a team score of 138.
Kingsley-Pierson junior Damon Schmid finished second in the 100 meter dash before Ridge View's Jesse Coleman. Schmid finished the race with a time of 12.10, while sophomore Josh Harvery took third at 12.15.
Harvey also took third place in the 200-meter dash, behind senior Kole Reis, who finished with a time of 24.94. In the 400, sophomore Marshall Benson won with a time of 56.92, while senior Beau Klingensmith finished second with at 2:15.58, as Siouxland Christian senior Eric Brannon took first at 2:09.66.
Brannon also came out on top in the 1600 at 4:57.68, while KP junior Tristen Jessen came in second.
Panthers' junior Grant Schoeder won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.18. , while Siouxland Christian junior Sam Brannon took silver in the 3200 at 11:25.66.
Kingsley-Pierson junior Luke Paulson won the discus with a toss of 134-03, and the Panthers also came out on top in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, while finishing second in the 4x400, 4x800, 800 medley relay, 1600 medley relay, and the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay.
OABCIG ended its home invite in fifth place, with a team score of 83, with Siouxland Christian taking sixth, with 47 points.