Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer beats Unity Christian

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys' soccer team took down Unity Christian on Thursday night by a 5-1 score, as the Warriors improved their season record to 7-2.

Blaise Schmidt scored the first goal of the day for the Warriors in the 15th minute, with an assist from senior teammate Ty Shoulders. Shoulders also provided an assistant on the next goal, which was scored by senior David Clausen to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore Carter Slenk scored the lone goal for Unity Christian. Dylan Schaap, Brady Schaap, and Tyler Schenkel all scored goals for the Warriors early in the second half, as SBL won its sixth consecutive game, while the Knights dropped their fourth in a row.

Sergeant Bluff finished with eight shots on goal in the game, and will play again on Tuesday, at Bishop Heelan.

Unity Christian's next game is scheduled for Thursday at MOC-Floyd Valley.

Sioux City North 5, Glenwood 2

The North boys' soccer team beat Glenwood on Thursday night, 5-2, as the Stars rode three goals in the first half and two in the second to a three-point victory over the Rams.