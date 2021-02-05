PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Bishop Heelan in close contest

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team relied on its defense Friday night, beating Bishop Heelan 40-38 at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

The Warriors had just one player who scored in double figures, and that was junior Addie Brown with 11 points.

Warriors sophomore Payton Hardy scored nine points in the win.

The Crusaders were led by Addison Kuehl, who scored 12 points. Maddie Demke scored 10 points.

LE MARS 62, WEST 42: The Buldlogs led by 13 points at halftime at West on Friday, and built that lead in the second half.

Shaniah Temple led Le Mars with 20 points. Sarah Brown had 13 points and Kylie Dreckman scored 12.

Gabby Wagner led the Wolverines with 17 points while Lily Juhnke scored 16.

WEST MONONA 44, RIDGE VIEW 25: The Spartans led 14-12 on Friday night at halftime, as part of the consolation round of the Western Valley Conference tournament.

Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 16 points. Jordan Collison scored above her 6.6 points-per-game average with a 10-point game.