PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Bishop Heelan in close contest

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team relied on its defense Friday night, beating Bishop Heelan 40-38 at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.
The Warriors had just one player who scored in double figures, and that was junior Addie Brown with 11 points.
Warriors sophomore Payton Hardy scored nine points in the win.
The Crusaders were led by Addison Kuehl, who scored 12 points. Maddie Demke scored 10 points.
LE MARS 62, WEST 42: The Buldlogs led by 13 points at halftime at West on Friday, and built that lead in the second half.
Shaniah Temple led Le Mars with 20 points. Sarah Brown had 13 points and Kylie Dreckman scored 12.
Gabby Wagner led the Wolverines with 17 points while Lily Juhnke scored 16.
WEST MONONA 44, RIDGE VIEW 25: The Spartans led 14-12 on Friday night at halftime, as part of the consolation round of the Western Valley Conference tournament.
Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 16 points. Jordan Collison scored above her 6.6 points-per-game average with a 10-point game.
The Raptors didn't have a girl with double-digit points, but freshman Shae Dutler led her team with six.
HINTON 47, SOUTH O'BRIEN 30: Bella Badar scored 16 points and Anna Coffee added 15 points to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Paullina Friday.
Hannah Dau had 13 points for South O'Brien.
CENTRAL LYON 74, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 69: Lions senior Hayden Heimsensen led her team with 24 points on Friday.
Addison Klosterbuer scored 17 points and Brooklyn Krull scored 10.
Madison Brouwer led the Generals with 19 points while Alayna Wingate scored 17.
LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EAST 45, COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 34: East junior Megan Callahan scored a game-high 14 points on Thursday night.
The Black Raiders led 25-17 at halftime, and held the Lynx to single digits in each the third and fourth quarters.
The Black Raiders shot 41 percent during the game.
Taylor Drent had nine points and seven rebounds.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 67, ROCK VALLEY 42: The Knights outscored the Rockets 22-14 in the second quarter on Thursday night, en route to the road win.
Gracie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 23 points. She was 11-for-17 shooting. Janie Schoonhoven made eight shots and five free throws, good for 22 points.
Lexie Van Kekerix led the Rockets with 23 points, and she made five 3-pointers.
Abby Heemstra contributed with 12 points.
The Knights held the Rockets to a 30-percent night from the floor.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 62, NORTH 28: The Warriors ended the first quarter with a 19-7 lead and it grew from there on Thursday. The Warriors held the Stars to four second-quarter points.
Emma Salker led the Warriors with 20 points on 10 made field goals. Katelyn Sale hit four 3s, good for 12 points.
Maddie Hinkel had seven assists.
Madison Craighead led the Stars with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Five of Craighead's rebounds came on the offensive end.
MMCRU 67, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 53: Emily Dreckman led the Royals with 20 points, as she made three 3s.
Jaylen Bork scored 18 points, and Taylor Harpenau chipped in with 16 points.
MMCRU made 52 percent of its shots, and was 8-for-19 from 3-point range.
WEST SIOUX 41, HINTON 39: Falcons freshman Payton Waterman — who led West Sioux with 17 points — made two free throws with 3 seconds left on Thursday to get the win.
The Falcons trailed 20-11 at halftime.
Aubree Lake and Ashlyn Kovarna led the Blackhawks with 10 points apiece.
CENTRAL LYON 71, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 18: The Lions led 43-10 at halftime on Thursday, and they held the Tigers to two fourth-quarter points.
Lions senior Hayden Heimensen made four 3s and led Central Lyon with 22 points.
Addison Klosterbuer also scored 10 points for the Lions.
Anna Postma led Trinity Christian with six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DAKOTA VALLEY 81, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 54: Panthers guard Isaac Bruns scored 32 points Thursday against the Huskies.
Bruns made good on 13 shots, including two 3s. He also had eight rebounds.
Bruns' older brother, Paul Bruns, had 16 points and four rebounds.
Randy Rosenquist scored 11 points, and he also had six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Chayce Montagne had five assists.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 66, NORTH 31: The Warriors held the Stars with 14 second-half points on Thursday.
Warriors senior Jake Layman scored 17 points, and he also had six assists. Layman was 6-for-10 from the floor.
SB-L seniors Majok Majouk and Nick Muller also scored in double figures. Majouk scored 13 and Muller made four 3s for 12 points.
Majouk also had seven rebounds.
The Stars were led by senior Evan Helvig, who had 10 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 74, MMCRU 38: The Hawks scored 41 points in the second half on Thursday en route to the win over the Royals.
Sophomore Jaxon Bunkers led RSM with 24 points on nine made shots.
Carter Schorg scored 16 points and Alex Schroeder had 14 points.
The Royals were led by sophomore Kamden Steffen, who scored 13 points.
CENTRAL LYON 74, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 42: The Lions outscored the Tigers 32-8 during the second quarter on Thursday.
Mason Gerleman led the Lions with 15 points, followed by Zach Lutmer with 14 points and Cooper Spiess with 11.
Carson Zandstra led the Tigers with 14 points.
WEST SIOUX 59, HINTON 43: The Falcons had three scorers in double figures on Thursday.
They were led by Brady Lynott, who scored 18 points. Blake Van Ballegooyen scored 14 points and Carter Bultman scored 13 points.
Hinton's top scorer was Caleb Holmes with 23 points.