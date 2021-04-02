PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West boys soccer pick up road wins

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The West High School boys soccer team saw five different players score a goal on Thursday, as the Wolverines beat Spirit Lake, 5-0.

Oscar Perez, Cristian Joaquin, Jose Martinez, Jamie Perez and Julian Garcia were the five Wolverines scorers in the win.

Oscar Perez recorded four points, as he had two assists.

Joaquin had an assist, and so did Elijah Turner. Joaquin's goal was unassisted.

The Wolverines had 14 shots and 13 of them were on goal.

Cesar Vasquez had four saves, serving as West's goalkeeper.

Spirit Lake took six shots. Kaleb Lee and Sam Meyer each took two shots.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, GLENWOOD 2: Warriors senior David Clausen scored a goal and had two assists en route to the season-opening win Thursday on the road.

Warriors junior Henry Eckhoff scored the first goal of the season in the 25th minute, and Clausen found him on the assist.

Blaise Schmidt, one of 11 seniors on the roster this season, scored about five minutes later, adding to SB-L's lead. Clausen was there on the assist, too.