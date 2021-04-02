PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West boys soccer pick up road wins

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The West High School boys soccer team saw five different players score a goal on Thursday, as the Wolverines beat Spirit Lake, 5-0.
Oscar Perez, Cristian Joaquin, Jose Martinez, Jamie Perez and Julian Garcia were the five Wolverines scorers in the win.
Oscar Perez recorded four points, as he had two assists.
Joaquin had an assist, and so did Elijah Turner. Joaquin's goal was unassisted.
The Wolverines had 14 shots and 13 of them were on goal.
Cesar Vasquez had four saves, serving as West's goalkeeper.
Spirit Lake took six shots. Kaleb Lee and Sam Meyer each took two shots.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 3, GLENWOOD 2: Warriors senior David Clausen scored a goal and had two assists en route to the season-opening win Thursday on the road.
Warriors junior Henry Eckhoff scored the first goal of the season in the 25th minute, and Clausen found him on the assist.
Blaise Schmidt, one of 11 seniors on the roster this season, scored about five minutes later, adding to SB-L's lead. Clausen was there on the assist, too.
Clausen's goal came in the 36th minute, unassisted.
The Warriors had eight shots on goal, and they also had eight corner kicks.
Brayden Bumstead saved four Glenwood shots.
GIRLS GOLF
BENSON GETS 10th, CLEVELAND LEADS SB-L: East's Kayla Benson placed 10th with a nine-hole score of 53 at Thursday's CBAL golf meet in Council Bluffs.
Bailey Cleveland led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a 60, followed by Skylar Schaffer's 64.
GIRLS TRACK
MONARCHS COMPETE AT AUDUBON: The Denison-Schleswig girls track and field team took second place in the Shuttle Hurdle, 4x200, and 4x100 Meter Relay on Thursday at the Audobon Early Bird Meet.
The shuttle hurdle relay team, made up of Kennedy Marten, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Claire Miller, and Jamie Ibarra, finished with a time of 1 minute, 14.51 seconds to claim the silver medal spot. In the 4x200, Lauren Bowker, Hannah Slater, Bella Araujo, and Cierra Kastner ran a 1:54.47, while the 4x100 team ran a time of 55.07.
Miller also finished second in the 100 meter hurdles, and placed fourth overall in the 400 meter hurdles, with Marten two spots behind with a time of 1:24.47.
Kastner ran a 14.72 in the 100 meter dash, to finish eighth. In the 200 meter dash, Araujo finished third with a time of 29.17. Ibarra placed sixth in the 100 meter dash, at 18.19.