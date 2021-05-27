PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Western Christian clinch spots for state soccer

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Storm Lake Tornadoes took possession during most of the first half at home, but that didn’t break Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s spirit.

The Warriors beat the Tornadoes, 4-0, and all four goals were scored in the second half. With the win, SB-L qualified for the Class 2A tournament.

Brady Schaap scored the match’s opening goal in the 58th minute, and David Clausen had the assist there.

In fact, Clausen had three assists in the win.

Clausen also had an assist on the Warriors’ second goal in the 62nd minute. That goal belonged to Ty Shoulders.

Schaap scored his second goal of the night, in the 67th minute. Shoulders helped out with the assist there.

Cesar Ponce scored the fourth goal in the 70th minute, and Clausen tallied his third assist.

Mikey Selig recorded seven saves.

The Warriors outshot Storm Lake, 7-6.

This was a rematch of a substate championship game two years ago, which the Tornadoes edged the Warriors.

The Warriors who were still around didn’t forget about that, and used that as motivation to not have history repeat itself.