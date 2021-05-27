PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Western Christian clinch spots for state soccer

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Storm Lake Tornadoes took possession during most of the first half at home, but that didn’t break Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s spirit.
The Warriors beat the Tornadoes, 4-0, and all four goals were scored in the second half. With the win, SB-L qualified for the Class 2A tournament.
Brady Schaap scored the match’s opening goal in the 58th minute, and David Clausen had the assist there.
In fact, Clausen had three assists in the win.
Clausen also had an assist on the Warriors’ second goal in the 62nd minute. That goal belonged to Ty Shoulders.
Schaap scored his second goal of the night, in the 67th minute. Shoulders helped out with the assist there.
Cesar Ponce scored the fourth goal in the 70th minute, and Clausen tallied his third assist.
Mikey Selig recorded seven saves.
The Warriors outshot Storm Lake, 7-6.
This was a rematch of a substate championship game two years ago, which the Tornadoes edged the Warriors.
The Warriors who were still around didn’t forget about that, and used that as motivation to not have history repeat itself.
“This is just a very surreal moment,” Warriors coach Aaron Witmer said. “They worked for this for a long time. When I came into this program nine years ago, this program hadn’t won a game in two years. We’ve had state as our goal the whole time. We talked about it in the preseason, in the offseason and at the first day of practice.”
Witmer pointed out at the beginning of the season that there was only one state soccer banner hanging in the SB-L gym, and now, there will be a second.
The Warriors will play at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday against Bondurant-Farrar at the James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Western Christian made it to the Class 1A tournament. The Wolfpack defeated Sioux Center 4-1 to clinch their spot in the Class 1A tournament.
Bailey Baccam scored twice for Western Christian, which moved its record to 14-1.
Miles Baccam and Scott Van Heuvelen scored the other two goals for the Wolfpack.
Uchan Harberts had an assist while each Baccam player recorded one, too.
Western Christian had 15 shots on goal.
Ty Van Essen recorded eight saves in the win.
The Wolfpack are the No. 2 seed in the 1A tournament, and will face North Fayette Valley at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 1A boys golf
The Newell-Fonda Mustangs hold the second-place position after 18 holes played Thursday at Westwood Golf Club in Newton.
The Mustangs recorded a team score of 338, which was five strokes more than the state leader, AGWSR of Ackley.
Newell-Fonda shot 54 strokes over par.
The Mustangs, however, do have one of the two individual leaders. Senior Hunter Henrich and Harris-Lake Park’s Lucas Gunderson lead the clubhouse with 18-hole scores of 76.
Henrich recorded two birdies on the back-nine and had six pars on the front.
Gunderson had three birdies and 13 total pars.
Westwood’s Andrew Sloan is tied for 17th with a score of 84.
Class 2A boys golf
Boyden-Hull junior Drew Van Roekel leads the clubhouse with an 18-hole score of 73, which is a three-stroke lead ahead of OABCIG freshman Axton Miller.
This tournament is being held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Van Roekel shot a one-over-par on a cloudy, cool day. He had just three bogeys. Van Roekel had 15 pars and two birdies.
His two birdies came on hole Nos. 5 and 7.
Miller had three birdies like Van Roekel but found himself with five bogeys. Miller shot two-under-par on par-5 holes.
Lake Mills leads the team race with 219. The Comets are fifth (333) while Western Christian is tied for eighth with 343. Cole Feenstra leads the Wolfpack with an 82.
Class 3A boys golf
Spirit Lake goes into Friday’s second round chasing Gilbert (311) and Solon (325).
The Indians have a team score of 328 at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.
Jackson Laven also sits in third in the individual leaderboard, as the Indians senior shot a 5-over 75.
Laven had three birdies.
Mason Weeks is fifth, as he shot a 76. Weeks, who once had the state’s lowest nine-hole score, had just one birdie on the day.
MOC-Floyd Valley’s Davis Korver sits right behind Weeks in the leaderboard with a 77.
Parker Bekkerus of Denison-Schleswig shot a 91.
Softball
BISHOP HEELAN 11, NORTH 7: The Crusaders led 7-1 after the fourth inning on Thursday. Heelan scored thrice in each the first and third innings.
In the first inning, Grace Nelson had an RBI single, Kenley Meis had a sacrifice fly, and then Nelson scored on a wild pitch.
Heelan scored three runs on one hit in the third.
The Stars scored six runs in the fifth inning. There, the Stars tallied two hits, forced a fielder’s choice, and had an RBI groundout. They also forced Heelan to make three errors.
Payton Risetter had three of North’s eight hits.
Baseball
LEWIS CENTRAL 3, EAST 2: Easton Voigt drove in one of the two East runs in the loss on Wednesday night.
The Black Raiders had two hits, belonging to Terrick Thompson and Kolby Thiesen.
Cam Riemer took the loss. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, and Riemer allowed two earned runs on three hits.
REMSEN ST. MARY’S 16, HINTON 0: Hawks sophomore Cael Ortmann drove in four runs Wednesday.
Jeremy Koenck and Kadden Groepper each doubled.
Ortmann and Carter Schorg combined to hold the Blackhawks to two hits.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 7, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 6: The Jays made things interesting late, as they scored all six runs in the final three innings.
The Westerners also scored all seven runs in the final nine outs, including four in the seventh inning.