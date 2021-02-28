PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City Metros lose in shootout

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros hockey team lost in a shootout to the Lincoln Junior Stars 3-2 on Sunday at IBP Ice Center.
Lincoln broke the ice in terms of scoring with a Kyle Catherall goal at the 1-minute, 7-second mark into the game. Connor Eitzmann had an assist on the play.
Sioux City tied the game later in the first period, at the 5:55 mark.
Colin Andre scored, and he got help from Landon Topf and George Johnson.
There was no scoring in the second period.
Then, in the third period, the Metros took the lead with a Carter Johnson goal at the 5:10 mark. His goal was unassisted.
The Metros held their lead for 10 seconds. Lincoln tied the game at 2-2 on Catherall's second goal of the game.
The game went to overtime where there wasn't a goal scored, so it went to a three-man shootout.
The Metros sent Cade Hesse, Ethan Burge and Tyler Ownby, but Lincoln goalie Colton Holoubeck stopped all three shots.
Lochlin Jackson stopped the first two Junior Stars shots during the shootout, but Jared Topil scored the decisive goal to give the Junior Stars the win.
Lincoln out shot the Metros, 33-31. Lochlin Jackson had 30 saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BOYDEN-HULL 60, OABCIG 48: Top-ranked Boyden-Hull got a game-high 25 points from Tanner Te Slaa and downed the Falcons in a Class 2A substate final in Sheldon Saturday.
The Falcons led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Comets jumped to a 29-19 lead at the half and held off OABCIG through a tight second half. Marcus Kelderman also chipped in 17 points for Boyden-Hull (24-0).
The Falcons reeled back within a couple possessions in the fourth quarter, but the Comets hit a couple of big shots late.
Cooper DeJean had 21 points and Beckton DeJean 14 points to lead the Falcons, who end their season with a 21-2 mark.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 61, SPIRIT LAKE 53: The Wolfpack held the Indians to 19 first-half points on Saturday during the Class 2A-Substate 2 championship.
The Wolfpack continued their good defense in the third quarter, holding Spirit Lake to eight points.