PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City Metros lose in shootout

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros hockey team lost in a shootout to the Lincoln Junior Stars 3-2 on Sunday at IBP Ice Center.

Lincoln broke the ice in terms of scoring with a Kyle Catherall goal at the 1-minute, 7-second mark into the game. Connor Eitzmann had an assist on the play.

Sioux City tied the game later in the first period, at the 5:55 mark.

Colin Andre scored, and he got help from Landon Topf and George Johnson.

There was no scoring in the second period.

Then, in the third period, the Metros took the lead with a Carter Johnson goal at the 5:10 mark. His goal was unassisted.

The Metros held their lead for 10 seconds. Lincoln tied the game at 2-2 on Catherall's second goal of the game.

The game went to overtime where there wasn't a goal scored, so it went to a three-man shootout.

The Metros sent Cade Hesse, Ethan Burge and Tyler Ownby, but Lincoln goalie Colton Holoubeck stopped all three shots.

Lochlin Jackson stopped the first two Junior Stars shots during the shootout, but Jared Topil scored the decisive goal to give the Junior Stars the win.