PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North girls soccer wins at Deniscon-Schleswig

Soccer

Sioux City North 4, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Sioux City North girls soccer team beat Denison-Schleswig on Monday, 4-0. The Stars made four goals in the first half, and one in the second, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Monarchs goalie Amy Estrada made 22 saves in the game, as Denison-Schleswig's record fell to 1-6.

Golf

Pocahontas Area 207, South Central Calhoun 260: The Pocahontas Area girls golf team came out on top in a home dual meet on Monday, as the Indians beat South Central Calhoun, 207-260.

Josee Slama led the way for the Indians with a score of 48 over nine holes, with teammate Carly Janssen finishing as runner-up at 50.

Western Valley Conference Golf Meet: The OABCIG boys' golf team came out on top at the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday in Mapleton, as the Falcons took first place at Willow Vale Golf Club with a team score of 164, 13 strokes ahead of second-place Woodbury Central.

Axton Miller of OABCIG and Owen Collison of West Monona both took the first place medal with a score of 39, while Miller's teammate Ben Hofmeister took second with a score of 40.

Green Valley Meet: The Bishop Heelan girls golf team took first place at Monday's triangular against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City North. Anna Fenton took the first place medal, while Laynee Lehmann and Madi Cramer took second third, respectively.

