PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North girls soccer wins at Denison-Schleswig

GIRLS SOCCER
Sioux City North 4, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Sioux City North girls soccer team beat Denison-Schleswig on Monday, 4-0. The Stars made four goals in the first half, and one in the second, to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Monarchs goalie Amy Estrada made 22 saves in the game, as Denison-Schleswig's record fell to 1-6.
Spencer 10, West 1: Alexa Johnson led the Tigers with five goals, as she took seven shots on goal. Mia Fank had four assists.
Aliza Edwards and Kirsten Small both had two goals.
The Tigers took 23 shots on goal.
West's lone goal came from Emma Smallcomb. Smallcomb had five of the 17 Wolverines' shots on goal.
Kiley Elgert had 12 saves for West.
Unity Christian 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Adriana Sandbulte scored twice and had an assist during Monday's win. She had three shots on goal.
Unity had 21 shots on goal, and had 37 total. Mylia Wagenaar, Olivia Fedders and Marquel Emmelkamp had the other three goals.
West Sioux 4, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Falcons junior Hailey Triplet scored a hat trick on Monday. The Falcons scored all four of their goals in the second half.
Both goalies — West Sioux's Shauna Sauker and Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan's Lexi Crawley — each had six saves.
GOLF
Unity Christian boys 162, Gehlen Catholic 176: Unity Christian's depth won the day on Monday. The Knights prevailed in a battle for 1st place in the War Eagle Conference, 162 to 176. In doing so, the Knights shot their low round of the year. The Jays dropped to 4-2 and Unity is now 5-1, with three matches remaining on the schedule.
UC was led by Jack Noteboom with a nine-hole score of 38, followed by Dayton Visser with a 40. There was a tie for 3rd between Gehlen's Carson Sitzmann and UC's Bryce Harskamp at 41. Harskamp won the scorecard playoff on the 2nd hole.
Western Valley Conference Golf Meet: The OABCIG boys' golf team came out on top at the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday in Mapleton, as the Falcons took first place at Willow Vale Golf Club with a team score of 164, 13 strokes ahead of second-place Woodbury Central.
Axton Miller of OABCIG and Owen Collison of West Monona both took the first place medal with a score of 39, while Miller's teammate Ben Hofmeister took second with a score of 40.
Green Valley Meet: The Bishop Heelan girls golf team took first place at Monday's triangular against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City North. Anna Fenton took the first place medal, while Laynee Lehmann and Madi Cramer took second third, respectively.
TENNIS
EAST 5, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 4: East swept the doubles matches on Monday en route to the dual win.
Ivy Mehlhaff and Licy Mehlhaff won in the first doubles flight over Sophia Guntren and Madison Wilcoxon of SB-L, 8-4. Ainsley Hays and Faith Tenhulzen paired up to beat Chloe Goldsmith and Peyton Pruehs, 8-6. Then, in the No. 3 doubles, East's Jennifer Hererra/Gracie Bruening defeated SB-L's Olivia Wegner/Olivia Delarosa, 8-5.
The four Warriors who won in singles were Guntren, Wilcoxon, Wegner and Delarosa.
CB ST. ALBERT 5, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 4: Kiana Schultz, Evelyn Lopez and Abby Gehlsen won in singles matches on Monday. Then, Lopez and Gehlson won in the doubles flight, as they won 9-8 with an 8-6 tiebreaker.
SPIRIT LAKE 7, CHEROKEE 2: Catherine Straus and Elli Hanson led the Indians with singles wins on Monday. The Indians also took two doubles matches out of three.