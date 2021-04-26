PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North girls soccer wins at Denison-Schleswig

Both goalies — West Sioux's Shauna Sauker and Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan's Lexi Crawley — each had six saves.

GOLF

Unity Christian boys 162, Gehlen Catholic 176: Unity Christian's depth won the day on Monday. The Knights prevailed in a battle for 1st place in the War Eagle Conference, 162 to 176. In doing so, the Knights shot their low round of the year. The Jays dropped to 4-2 and Unity is now 5-1, with three matches remaining on the schedule.

UC was led by Jack Noteboom with a nine-hole score of 38, followed by Dayton Visser with a 40. There was a tie for 3rd between Gehlen's Carson Sitzmann and UC's Bryce Harskamp at 41. Harskamp won the scorecard playoff on the 2nd hole.

Western Valley Conference Golf Meet: The OABCIG boys' golf team came out on top at the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday in Mapleton, as the Falcons took first place at Willow Vale Golf Club with a team score of 164, 13 strokes ahead of second-place Woodbury Central.

Axton Miller of OABCIG and Owen Collison of West Monona both took the first place medal with a score of 39, while Miller's teammate Ben Hofmeister took second with a score of 40.