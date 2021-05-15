PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North girls tennis advances to regional tennis second round

SIOUX CITY — North's Anna Maas won a marathon three-set match over Anh Huynh to win the No. 1 singles match and th Stars went on to defeat West 5-1 in a regional opening round girls tennis regional at North High Saturday.

Maas won by a 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 8-6 to help North advance to the regional second round at Ames May 22.

West got its lone win of the match with Jordan Krey defeating Olivia Nelson 6-0, 1-6, 7-4 at No. 2 singles.

Maddie Craighead defeated Nancy Flores, 6-2, 6-0; Ella Conley defeated Emma Hall, 7-6 (7-0), 6-0, Grace Hodge defeated Ximenn Munoz, 6-1, 6-1 and Sophie Langin defeated Vi Do, 6-1, 6-1 for other North wins.

LATE FRIDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 3, STORM LAKE 2 (SO): The Nighthawks won a shootout 2-1 to win their first match of the season in girls soccer action played in Rock Valley Friday.

Cynthia Rodriguez and Ariana Arreola scored goals for Storm Lake (3-8).

NORTH 3, EAST 2 (1OT): Leybi Rogel, Brianna Marchand and Alicia Cortez scored a goal apeice to lead the Stars to a Missouri River Conference girls soccer win Friday evening.