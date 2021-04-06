PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North rallies late to beat Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY - North's Gwen Patterson scored the winning goal in the final minute of overtime to help rally the Stars to a 2-1 Missouri River girls soccer win over West at Leeds Field Tuesday.

After a scoreless first half, Emma Smallcomb scored off an assist from Gabby Wagner two minutes after the break to put West ahead 1-0. The Stars got the equalizer in the 69th minute off a free kick from Sydney Rexius.

The game went into overtime and Gwen Patterson scored the game winner for North (1-0). West lost in overtime for the second time in as many nights.

CB LINCOLN 2, BISHOP HEELAN 1: Hannah Schimmer scored in the 3rd minute of overtime to give the Lynx a 2-1 Missouri River Conference girls soccer win at Memorial Field Tuesday.

Ellie Gengler gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a penalty kick.

The Lynx tied the game on a goal Piper McGuire in the 73rd minute. AL had a 12-8 edge in shots with Mary Kate Fitzsimmons making 10 saves in goal for Heelan.

BOYS TENNIS

BISHOP HEELAN 9, WEST 0: The Crusaders won all nine matches Tuesday at West's tennis complex.