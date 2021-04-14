PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West boys soccer beats East at home

SIOUX CITY — West High School senior Reymundo Gonzalez scored twice on Tuesday, and he helped the Wolverines beat East 5-2 at Riverside Field.
The Wolverines scored thrice in the second half. Gonzalez scored both of his goals during the second half.
Yasan Meija had the assist to the first goal, while Gonzalez’s second goal was unassisted.
Julian Garcia also scored two goals during the win. Abe Ponce had an assist to Garic’as first goal.
Jamie Perez had the Wolverines’ fifth goal.
Cesar Vasquez had nine saves as the Wolverines’ goalie.
NORTH 1, CBAL 0: Jack Lloyd scored the Stars’ lone goal in the 32nd minute to give his team the win.
George Gilbertson had the assist off a corner kick.
North freshman Caleb Cross had five saves as the Stars’ goalie.
BISHOP HEELAN 7, CBTJ 0: The Crusaders won their first game of the season on Tuesday, as they scored four goals in the second half.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP HEELAN 1, CBTJ 0: Brooklyn Stanley scored the match’s lone goal in the first half on Tuesday at Memorial Field.
Stanley scored in the 28th minute.
Heelan took 12 shots on goal while the Crusaders held the Yellowjackets to just one. Mary Kate Fitzsimmons had that one save.
WEST SIOUX 1, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Falcons senior Maritza Hernandez scored the lone goal during the second half on Tuesday.
Hernandez had four shots on goal. The Falcons had 11 shots on goal.
Falcons freshman Shauna Salker had 11 saves.
Unity took eight shots on goal. Amanda Hulstein had eight saves as MOC-Floyd Valley’s goalie.
EAST 1, UNITY CHRISTIAN 0: Black Raiders senior Emma Vlahoulis found Alex Flattery in the second half for the game’s lone goal, giving the Black Raiders their third win of the season.
Unity goalie Rylee Visser was busy on Tuesday, saving 17 shots from East.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 3, SIOUX CENTER 2: Wolfpack junior Ellie Dokter scored twice on Tuesday. She had four shots on goal. The Wolfpack had 10 shots on goal.
Annie Bullock and Kendra Zeutenhorst scored the two goals for Sioux Center.
Both teams are 2-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
NORTH 9, BISHOP HEELAN 0: The Stars won all nine matches Tuesday over the Crusaders.
Anna Maas, Jeanie Le, Sapphira Dinh, Olivia Nelson, Maddie Craighead and Ella Conley all won their singles matches.
The closest doubles match came in the No. 3 division, as Craighead and Conley defeated Heelan’s Ellen Halbur and Anna McCarthy, 9-7.
PREP TRACK
Wayne boys 5th at home meet
The Wayne Blue Devils boys track team placed fifth at its home meet on Tuesday with 61 points while the girls scored 75 points, good for fourth. Eli Barner won in the pole vault with a leap of 10 feet, 6 inches.
Carter Junck won the high jump, clearing the 5-foot-4 mark.
LATE MONDAY
Dutch sweep Unity meet
MOC-Floyd Valley swept both the boys and the girls meet on Monday. The girls won with 168 points, eight points ahead of the Knights.
There was one meet record broken during the girls’ meet, and that came from Western Christian’s Emilee Heynen with a time of 2:31 in the 800 meter run.
The Dutchmen won with 168 points, ahead of Western Christian’s 107 points.
Sam May broke a meet record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.06. The MOC-FV boys also broke the meet record in the distance medley relay (3:44.86).
The Knights broke three meet records. The Knights made history in the 4x100 (43.84) and the sprint relay (1:37.79).
Logan Franken also won the 200-meter dash in 22.79 seconds, also a meet record.
Western Christian’s Ethan Spronk broke the 800-meter record in 2:06.57.