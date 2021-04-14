PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West boys soccer beats East at home

SIOUX CITY — West High School senior Reymundo Gonzalez scored twice on Tuesday, and he helped the Wolverines beat East 5-2 at Riverside Field.

The Wolverines scored thrice in the second half. Gonzalez scored both of his goals during the second half.

Yasan Meija had the assist to the first goal, while Gonzalez’s second goal was unassisted.

Julian Garcia also scored two goals during the win. Abe Ponce had an assist to Garic’as first goal.

Jamie Perez had the Wolverines’ fifth goal.

Cesar Vasquez had nine saves as the Wolverines’ goalie.

NORTH 1, CBAL 0: Jack Lloyd scored the Stars’ lone goal in the 32nd minute to give his team the win.

George Gilbertson had the assist off a corner kick.

North freshman Caleb Cross had five saves as the Stars’ goalie.

BISHOP HEELAN 7, CBTJ 0: The Crusaders won their first game of the season on Tuesday, as they scored four goals in the second half.

GIRLS SOCCER