PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West boys soccer defeats North

SIOUX CITY — Alex Tule scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute and Cristian Joaquin added an insurance goal two minutes later to help the Wolverines hand the Stars their first Missouri River Conference loss, 2-0, of the season in boys soccer play at Leeds Field on Friday.
West (10-1 overall and 3-1 MRAC) was awarded a penalty kick are a North played was ruled to have touched the ball in the box. Tule also had the assist on Joaquin's score.
West had an 11-6 edge in shots on goals with Cesar Vasquez turning away all six goals in net to earn the shutout.
North is now 9-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.
BISHOP HEELAN 2, WEST SIOUX 1: The Crusaders continued their successful week with a win over the Falcons.
Both of Heelan's goals came from sophomores. Domenick Herbst and Alejandro Suarez were the ones who scored.
Sam Power had an assist for Heelan, now 4-8.
Crusaders freshman Sam Delaney had eight saves.
Falcons senior Jason Topete scored his team's lone goal. The Falcons took five shots.
Ernesto Flores had also had eight saves.
BOYS GOLF
GEHLEN GOLF CLASSIC
Akron-Westfield defeated three other teams on Friday to win the inaugural Gehlen Jays Golf Classic at Willow Creek GC in Le Mars.
The Westerners bested the Jays Gold team by a score of 351-355 to win the team title.
Dylan Barthole of Gehlen was the medalist with an 18-hole score of 84, which included a 39 on the front nine, followed by Landyn Vossberg of Akron-Westfield with an 85.
There was a tie for 3rd between Gehlen freshman Dawson Barthole and A-W's Carter Wilken with 87s. Barthole won the scorecard playoff on the 2nd playoff hole with a 5.
Lawton Bronson was third in the team standings with a 425.
BOYS TENNIS
North took the first- and third-place finishes Tuesday at the Missouri River Conference meet in Council Bluffs.
Caleb Weber defeated Le Mars senior Kaden Wingert 8-1 to take the conference singles title. Reed Adajar placed third.
Bishop Heelan's Jacob Liewer placed sixth.
Council Bluffs Lincoln won the team title with 41 points.
The Bulldogs' doubles pair of Jaxon Baumgartner and Ryan Brown placed third.
GIRLS TENNIS
North's Anna Maas placed third during Tuesday's conference tournament. Heelan's Chloe Best placed fourth and Jeanie Le got fifth.
The East duo of Lucy Mehlhaff and Ivy Mehlhaff placed second in the doubles tournament, losing to Jeena Carle and Savannah Maisel of CBAL.
The Lynx also won the team title with 37 points.