PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West boys soccer defeats North

SIOUX CITY — Alex Tule scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute and Cristian Joaquin added an insurance goal two minutes later to help the Wolverines hand the Stars their first Missouri River Conference loss, 2-0, of the season in boys soccer play at Leeds Field on Friday.

West (10-1 overall and 3-1 MRAC) was awarded a penalty kick are a North played was ruled to have touched the ball in the box. Tule also had the assist on Joaquin's score.

West had an 11-6 edge in shots on goals with Cesar Vasquez turning away all six goals in net to earn the shutout.

North is now 9-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.

BISHOP HEELAN 2, WEST SIOUX 1: The Crusaders continued their successful week with a win over the Falcons.

Both of Heelan's goals came from sophomores. Domenick Herbst and Alejandro Suarez were the ones who scored.

Sam Power had an assist for Heelan, now 4-8.

Crusaders freshman Sam Delaney had eight saves.

Falcons senior Jason Topete scored his team's lone goal. The Falcons took five shots.

Ernesto Flores had also had eight saves.