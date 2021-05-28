PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West girls soccer upends North in Class 3A regionals

SIOUX CITY — The West High School girls soccer team advanced in the Class 3A-Region 1 bracket on Friday night with a 1-0 win over North.
Gabby Wagner scored the lone goal for the Wolverines, as she did so in the 10th minute.
Gabby Rivera had the assist.
With the win, the Wolverines advance to play Council Bluffs Lincoln at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.
SOFTBALL
HINTON 11, WEST SIOUX 0: Jadyn Case pitched a no-hitter and hit a grand slam to lead the Blackhawks to a run-rule win in War Eagle Conference softball win Friday.
RIVER VALLEY 6, WESTWOOD 2: Klaudia Pry pitched the Wolverines to a win in Western Valley Conference softball play in Sloan Friday.
Brittany Meyer had two RBIs and Izzy Dees three hits for River Valley (4-0). Shelby Skinner had three hits to lead Westwood (2-1).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 6, MMCRU 1: Wolverines junior Kenna Bauer was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Annika Jenness had two doubles and Hannah Dau had two singles.
Grace Fuhrman allowed one earned run on seven hits.
Taylor Harpenau had a triple and a single in the loss.
BASEBALL
WOODBURY CENTRAL 5, MVAOCOU 0: Kyan Schultzen pitched a shutout and fanned 11 batters on the way to leading his team to a Western Valley Conference baseball win in Moville Friday.
Eric McGill had a hit, two stolen bases and scored twice while Will DeStigter drove in two for Woodbury Central.
SERGREANT BLUFF-LUTON 9, CB ST. ALBERT'S 5: Aidan Sieperda homered and got the pitching win to lead the Warriors to a non-conference baseball win in Sergeant Bluff Friday.
Sieperda fanned four and gave up three hits to give SB-L its first win of the season.
LATE THURSDAY
The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team swept the North Stars, as the Crusaders won Game 1 10-9, then the nightcap 18-3.
The Crusaders' key inning in Game 1 was the fourth inning by scoring four.
Heelan had seven hits, and two of them were doubles by Shane Sanderson. Sanderson and Sean Schaefer were the Crusaders with multiple hits.
Beau Chamberlain got the win; he allowed five earned runs in three innings.
In Game 2, Heelan scored 10 times during the sixth inning. Jackson Freebern had a three-hit game, while four other Crusaders hitters had two apiece at North's field.
Sanderson hit a triple and drove in four runs.
Sanderson also pitched, allowing three earned runs over four innings.
EAST 3-15, WEST 2-3: Cael Boever held the Wolverines to just two hits in the Game 1 win.
Terrick Thompson had three RBIs in Game 2, while Cam Reimer had a triple.
SOFTBALL
CB LINCOLN 3, LE MARS 2: The Lynx got a walk-off win over the Bulldogs in a Missouri River Conference softball game played Thursday.
Mackenzie Kunkel had a pair of hits for Le Mars, which tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.