PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West girls soccer upends North in Class 3A regionals

Taylor Harpenau had a triple and a single in the loss.

BASEBALL

WOODBURY CENTRAL 5, MVAOCOU 0: Kyan Schultzen pitched a shutout and fanned 11 batters on the way to leading his team to a Western Valley Conference baseball win in Moville Friday.

Eric McGill had a hit, two stolen bases and scored twice while Will DeStigter drove in two for Woodbury Central.

SERGREANT BLUFF-LUTON 9, CB ST. ALBERT'S 5: Aidan Sieperda homered and got the pitching win to lead the Warriors to a non-conference baseball win in Sergeant Bluff Friday.

Sieperda fanned four and gave up three hits to give SB-L its first win of the season.

LATE THURSDAY

The Bishop Heelan High School baseball team swept the North Stars, as the Crusaders won Game 1 10-9, then the nightcap 18-3.

The Crusaders' key inning in Game 1 was the fourth inning by scoring four.

Heelan had seven hits, and two of them were doubles by Shane Sanderson. Sanderson and Sean Schaefer were the Crusaders with multiple hits.