PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West takes strong start to beat Sioux City North boys soccer

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys soccer team needed 25 seconds Monday to score against North, and that goal helped the Wolverines beat the Stars 4-2 in a rescheduled MRAC boys soccer contest.

Rey Gonzalez scored that first goal for the Wolverines, who improved their record to 12-2 on the season with the win.

Abe Ponce had the assist in the quick goal for the Wolverines.

North scored quickly after that, and the match was tied at 1-1 not long after it began. Alan Magana scored in the first half, then Jack Lloyd had the other Stars goal, which came later in the second half.

"We wanted to see what we had, and during the first 10 minutes, we weren't ready and that's on me," Stars coach Ricky Azpeitia said.

Gonzalez responded with a goal with about 31 minutes left in the half, and Jaime Perez had the assist there.

"The guys came out and they were focused," West coach Gary Fuentes said. "The guys just set the tone. They were all over it."

Fuentes was pleased at the Wolverines' willingness to keep the intensity even after the Stars scored their first goal.

Oscar Perez scored off a PK of his own in the second half.