PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Dakota Valley on Senior Night

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls basketball team held the North Stars to two points in the second half on Thursday, and the Black Raiders won 64-22.

The Stars did not make a field goal in the third or fourth quarter.

Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders to 14 points, seven in each half.

Megan Callahan scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers. Kayla Benson scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers.

The Stars' leading scorer was Sydney Rexius with 10 points. She scored all 10 points in the first half.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 65, DAKOTA VALLEY 63: Sioux Falls Christian spoiled Rachel Rosenquist's senior night on Thursday night.

Her sister, junior Rylee Rosenquist, scored a team-high 21 points on five made shots. She was also 11-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Rylee Rosenquist also brought down 13 rebounds.

Grace Bass and Jorja VanDenHul each scored 12 points. Bass made two 3s. Bass also had three offensive rebounds.

BISHOP HEELAN 51, WEST 30: The Crusaders jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first half Thursday to beat the Wolverines.