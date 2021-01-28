PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Dakota Valley on Senior Night

SIOUX CITY — The East High School girls basketball team held the North Stars to two points in the second half on Thursday, and the Black Raiders won 64-22.
The Stars did not make a field goal in the third or fourth quarter.
Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders to 14 points, seven in each half.
Megan Callahan scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers. Kayla Benson scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers.
The Stars' leading scorer was Sydney Rexius with 10 points. She scored all 10 points in the first half.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 65, DAKOTA VALLEY 63: Sioux Falls Christian spoiled Rachel Rosenquist's senior night on Thursday night.
Her sister, junior Rylee Rosenquist, scored a team-high 21 points on five made shots. She was also 11-for-17 from the free-throw line.
Rylee Rosenquist also brought down 13 rebounds.
Grace Bass and Jorja VanDenHul each scored 12 points. Bass made two 3s. Bass also had three offensive rebounds.
BISHOP HEELAN 51, WEST 30: The Crusaders jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first half Thursday to beat the Wolverines.
Payton Schremerhorn led Heelan with 15 points. Libby Buhman scored 10 points.
TRI-VALLEY 46, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43: Tri-Valley outscored the Huskies 16-8 in the third quarter.
Both teams shot 35 percent from the floor. Tri-Valley was 13-for-20 from the free-throw line.
Nora Kastning led the Huskies with 12 points. Addison Stabe scored 11 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 61, HARLAN 57: The Monarchs outscored Harlan 20-10 in the third quarter on Thursday.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 16 points. Hannah Neemann chipped in with 13 points and Ellie Magnuson with 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 92, DAKOTA VALLEY 72: Panthers senior Paul Bruns scored 44 points in Thursday's top-5 loss to Sioux Falls Christian.
Bruns also had 10 rebounds.
The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season, as they started out 10-0.
Isaac Bruns scored 12 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 64, WOODBURY CENTRAL 56: Jackson Howe hit eight shots on Thursday to lead the Panthers with 21 points.
Conner Beelner chipped in with 18 points. Malakie Christophersen made two 3s and five free throws with 13 points.
Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 15 points. Kaleb Bleil and Cane Schmitt scored 11.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 47, RIVER VALLEY 46: Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with 20 points in Thursday's win.
Dalton DuBois scored 14 points.
River Valley's top-two scorers were Garrett Trapp with 19 and Trevor Towne with 12.
PREP WRESTLING
LE MARS WINS MRAC MEET: In its second year in the MRAC, the Bulldogs won the conference wrestling meet on Thursday with 215 points.
The Bulldogs came away with four individual conference champions. Jackson Sudtelgte won in sudden victory at 152 pounds over Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Tyler Schenkelberg.
Then, Ayden Hoag pinned all three of his opponents in the 182-pound class. Hoag pinned Ke'Shawn Canady in 94 seconds in the title match.
Riley Sadoski won at 195 with a win by fall over East's Victor Bird in 73 seconds.
Colton Hoag won at 220 with a pin over East's Nick Wells in 40 seconds.
The Warriors placed second as a team with 209 points and East third at 187.5 points.
East led the meet going into the consolation finals and championship finals.
PREP SWIMMING
SIOUX CITY 134, COUNCIL BLUFFS 23: The Spartans won all but one event on Thursday to win the conference championship.
The Spartans led off the night with a win in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 44.08 seconds.
Hudson Vonk then won in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.81.
Kohen Rankin edged Owen Hoak in the 50 freestyle, 21.73-22.62.
Brody Spies beat the minute-timer in the 100 butterfly in 59.79 seconds.
Hoak later beat Noah Winkel the 100 freestyle. Hoak's time was 50.10 seconds.
Reed Adajar won the 500 free in 5:18.66.
The Spartans teamed up to win the 200 free relay in 1:31.62 and the 400 free in 3:30.59.
The last two individual titles for the Spartans came from Easton Gelinne in the 100 backstroke (58.81) and Rankin in 100 breast (1:00.69).