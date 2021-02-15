PREP ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian edges Kingsley-Pierson in district basketball opener

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Siouxland Christian High School boys basketball team got a late defensive stop on the final play Monday to give the Eagles a 48-45 win over Kingsley-Pierson in Class 1A district play.
The Eagles and Panthers traded leads back-and-forth in the first half, and the Panthers held a 22-20 lead at the half.
Siouxland Christian fed senior big man Cameron Pierson down low, but the Eagles were looking for some shots on the outside, too.
Dalton DuBois provided that for the Eagles, as he scored all 10 of his points in the second half. DuBois made two 3-pointers in the third quarter, and thanks to that, the Eagles went on a 14-2 run.
The Eagles led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the hometown Panthers weren't willing to quit.
They were down by as little as one point in the fourth quarter after Emerson Pratt hit three out of four free throws and a Jackson Howe layup with about 30 seconds left in the game.
Pierson hit the final field goal of the night, a layup with less than 20 seconds left in the game.
Pierson scored a game-high 21 points in the win. DuBois also scored 10 points for the Eagles.
With the win, Siouxland Christian faces Gehlen Catholic on Thursday night in the district semifinals.
The Panthers had two scorers in double figures. Derek Reinking and Conner Beelner each had 10 points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 79, AKRON-WESTFIELD 25: The Jays were at home against the Westerners, and they had a 47-10 lead at halftime. on Monday.
Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 17 points. Carter DeRocher scored 15 points, and Drake DeRocher had a 13-point game.
Tyson Fairbanks led the Westerners with six points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 44, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 35: The game on Monday was tied at 18-18 at halftime, but the Wolverines outscored the Wolves 26-17 to win in the district opener.
Wolverines senior Jarome Jackson scored a game-high 22 points. He was 7-for-15 from the floor.
Josh Johannsen scored 17 points. The Wolverines face Remsen St. Mary's in Remsen on Thursday.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 66, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 53: Carter Schorg led the Hawks with 20 points on Monday to advance in the Class 1A-1 quarterfinal.
Austin Jensen and Jaxon Bunkers each scored 16 points for the 18-3 Hawks.
Mustangs senior Ben Anderson closed his basketball tenure at G-LR with 12 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 84, MMCRU 52: The Mustangs went on a 19-4 run at the end of the first quarter Monday to advance in the Class 1A playoffs.
Carter Sievers led the Mustangs with 20 points. Caden Meyer had 18.
Trey Jungers and Tanner Gerke both had 12 points.
Kamden Steffen led MMCRU with 17 points.
With the win, the Mustangs host Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Thursday.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 46, OMAHA RONCALLI 34: The Warriors went on a 13-3 run during the third quarter on Monday to get the road win in Omaha.
Nick Muller led the Warriors with 12 points. Brady Schaap scored 11.
Jacob Imming had 11 rebounds. Majok Majouk had six points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks.
VERMILLION 71, MADISON 49: The top-ranked Class A Tanagers led by just two points at the half on Monday, but they outscored Madison 40-20 in the second half to secure the win.
Jakob Dobney led the Tangers with 29 points. He made nine shots, and was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Dillon Gestring and Jake Jensen each had 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GLENWOOD 71, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 48: Glenwood outscored the Monarchs 25-9 on Monday night, in the only girls basketball game played in Iowa.
Hannah Neemann led Denison-Schleswig with 21 points.
PREP WRESTLING
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 82, DAKOTA VALLEY 0: The Huskies recorded eight wins by fall over the Panthers on Monday.
Drake Peed had the quickest win, and it happened at 285 pounds. Peed beat Alex Reinhardt in 17 seconds.
Gunner Ewing (113), Joseph Weis (132), Jacob Gale (138), Skyler Swatek (152), Grayson Jacobs (160), Kade Hammitt (195) and Hunter Sharkey (220) also recorded wins by fall.