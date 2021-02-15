PREP ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian edges Kingsley-Pierson in district basketball opener

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Siouxland Christian High School boys basketball team got a late defensive stop on the final play Monday to give the Eagles a 48-45 win over Kingsley-Pierson in Class 1A district play.

The Eagles and Panthers traded leads back-and-forth in the first half, and the Panthers held a 22-20 lead at the half.

Siouxland Christian fed senior big man Cameron Pierson down low, but the Eagles were looking for some shots on the outside, too.

Dalton DuBois provided that for the Eagles, as he scored all 10 of his points in the second half. DuBois made two 3-pointers in the third quarter, and thanks to that, the Eagles went on a 14-2 run.

The Eagles led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the hometown Panthers weren't willing to quit.

They were down by as little as one point in the fourth quarter after Emerson Pratt hit three out of four free throws and a Jackson Howe layup with about 30 seconds left in the game.

Pierson hit the final field goal of the night, a layup with less than 20 seconds left in the game.

Pierson scored a game-high 21 points in the win. DuBois also scored 10 points for the Eagles.